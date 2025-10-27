Brigitte Macron's Gender Changed to Male on Tax Forms by Hackers — as Paris Trial Begins For Sexist Cyber-Harassment After French First Lady Filed Defamation Lawsuit in U.S.
Pranking hackers have electronically changed Brigitte Macron's gender from female to male on her personal tax records, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The French First Lady has long denied scandalous online rumors that she was born a man, and has taken some of her accusers to court.
Since her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, took office in 2017, Brigitte has faced conspiracy theories about her gender and intense scrutiny over the 24-year age gap in their marriage.
Most recently, computer hackers gained access to the 72-year-old's personal tax account, where they changed her name to "Jean-Michel, known as Brigitte Macron."
Online trolls have falsely claimed Brigitte's real name is Jean-Michel Trogneux, who is actually her brother. The shocked first lady filed a complaint, and two people involved in the hacking have already been identified.
It comes as eight men and two women, all between the ages of 41 to 60, head to trial in Paris on sexist cyber-harassment charges against Brigitte. They have all been accused of making multiple fake and damaging comments about her gender and sexuality.
If convicted, they face up to two years in prison.
Defamation Lawsuit Against Candace Owens
Meanwhile, the Macrons haven't forgotten about far-right podcaster Candace Owens repeating the claims, nor their defamation lawsuit against her and for her "verifiably false and devastating lies."
Last month, RadarOnline.com reported Brigitte plans to use "scientific and photographic evidence" to prove she was born a woman.
Tom Clare, the Macrons' lead counsel in the case, said his clients were willing to demonstrate "generically and specifically" that the allegations were false.
He said there would be "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature," without revealing specifics.
Asked whether the Macrons would be sharing photographs of Brigitte pregnant and raising her children, he said they would be presented in court, where there are rules and standards.
Retraction Requests
The Macrons' lawsuit centers on an eight-part series Owens covered titled Becoming Brigitte, in which the podcaster alleged the politician's wife stole another person's identity and transitioned to a woman.
Emmanuel and Brigitte's 22-count complaint seeks an unspecified amount of damages from Owens, while stating, "These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."
According to the filing, the Macrons claimed Owens refused to comply with three separate retraction requests sent by their lawyer from December 2024 to July 1.
Taking Legal Action
They decided to take legal action after the final retraction request as the podcaster continued to promote "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions."
The Macrons said in a statement: "Ms. Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety.
"We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all."