Since her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, took office in 2017, Brigitte has faced conspiracy theories about her gender and intense scrutiny over the 24-year age gap in their marriage.

Most recently, computer hackers gained access to the 72-year-old's personal tax account, where they changed her name to "Jean-Michel, known as Brigitte Macron."

Online trolls have falsely claimed Brigitte's real name is Jean-Michel Trogneux, who is actually her brother. The shocked first lady filed a complaint, and two people involved in the hacking have already been identified.

It comes as eight men and two women, all between the ages of 41 to 60, head to trial in Paris on sexist cyber-harassment charges against Brigitte. They have all been accused of making multiple fake and damaging comments about her gender and sexuality.

If convicted, they face up to two years in prison.