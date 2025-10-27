EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' Fakery Exposed! Bravo Reality Show Accused of Airing 'Total Lies' and 'Nonsense' After One Segment Left Cast Members Terrified

In their exclusive conversation with us, they exposed misnomers that were said about them on the show, insisting they were "total lies" and "nonsense."

Real Housewives of New Jersey has come under fire from a personality who was involved in Season 13 of the show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Louie says he never meant to threaten the #RHONJ cast with Bo Dietl’s information, but Andy has the receipts. #RealityTV #Hayu

Dietl exclusively spoke with RadarOnline.com about what, if anything, occurred behind the scenes of the show that he was involved with.

While he claimed it was "misstated... out of anger" at the reunion, the cast kept pressing him on it.

When sitting down with Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania the next day, Ruelas brought up Dietl again, stating, "Bo Dietl, who’s like one of the most famous private investigators in the country – one of my best friends – brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more."

As fans of the show likely recall, Teresa Giudice 's husband, Luis Ruelas, came under fire when he claimed private investigator Bo Dietl knows "s--- about everybody in this room" during the finale, clearly rattling the cast.

Dietl claimed Ruelas asked him to 'do something for him' but insisted it had 'nothing to do with the show.'

"I deal with real life – killings, threats, kidnappings, corporate investigations. Luis throwing my name out there with 'dirt on everyone' is embarrassing," he added.

While he did not show up to the Season 13 reunion, and insisted he likes "Teresa and Luis personally," Dietl said the Housewives drama was "too much nonsense" for him.

"Luis yelled... 'I got Bo Dietl!' claiming I had dirt on everyone. All nonsense. I told him, 'Don’t throw my name around unless you’re hiring me.' If you pay, I will do it legally."

When asked what specifically Ruelas asked Dietl to do for him, Dietl insisted it was "nothing."

"Luis asked me to do something for him — nothing to do with the show ," Dietl shared on how he met Ruelas. "I like Teresa and Luis personally, but I’ve never done background work on the cast. And the whole 'Bo has dirt on everyone' is nonsense. Total lies."

"I never hacked anyone’s computers," Dietl explicitly said. "There’s absolutely no evidence because it never happened. I’ve spent over 40 years in law enforcement and private investigations, and people love to throw my name around to create drama or get attention. It’s embarrassing. If this goes to court, I’ll be there. I’ve got nothing to hide."

We also asked Dietl about a lawsuit that was filed in February 2024 against him, Ruelas, and others, alleging they hacked computers to "harass and abuse" Ruelas' ex, Vanessa Reiser.

When asked what viewers' biggest misconception of him was, Dietl said, "People think I did background investigation work on the cast. Never happened. I’ve been a homicide detective, a businessman, and a private investigator for decades, and I know the difference between real work and nonsense TV drama."

RHONJ drama aside, Dietl has had some major news of his own as of late – he got married to Margo Urba, the original singer of iconic ’80s dance group The Cover Girls.

"I first met Margo back in 1985 at the Playboy Club in Manhattan," he shared. "She was a cocktail waitress, sharp and confident, and I was fresh out of the NYPD, diving into movies and running my businesses. We had a little thing, then went our separate ways. She got married and had kids. I did, too."

After reconnecting in 2001, the couple got engaged at Mar-a-Lago in 2004, but Urba sadly was diagnosed with lymphoma. It went into remission in 2007 and, after going through many ups and downs life throws at you, the couple finally tied the knot on August 8 at their Hamptons home.

While it was an intimate ceremony, his friend Jack Morris, who founded the Hard Rock Casino, insisted the couple have a big reception on his yacht, which Dietl said was a "magical celebration" with "seventy friends."

"Friends like Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Grasso, and Nick Pileggi joined us, but what truly mattered was the love we were all there to celebrate," he elaborated. "The weather was absolutely perfect... Could not have asked for a better weekend.

"Marrying Margo nearly 40 years after we first met is just incredible. We’ve been through a lot – life, divorces, health scares, everything — and to come out the other side together, stronger than ever, it’s amazing. I love her more than anything in the world. We’re enjoying the simple joys now: our beautiful Hamptons home, taking care of each other, traveling to St. Bart’s a couple times a year… that’s what really matters. All the drama, all the nonsense from reality shows or the media? Forget it. Real life is about love, family, friends, and enjoying the life you’ve built together. That’s what counts."