EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton 'Gave Meghan Markle Lessons in Integrating into Royal Fold' — Before Diva Duchess 'Burned ALL Her Bridges'

The relationship between Middleton and Markle has long been the subject of speculation, particularly after Prince Harry, 40, and Markle’s dramatic departure from royal duties in 2020.

A rift between Harry and his brother William has often dominated headlines, but insiders say the breakdown between their wives is equally significant.

According to royal commentator Rebecca English, Middleton, with support from Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, made multiple attempts to help Markle integrate into the royal fold – echoing the guidance Middleton herself received from Sophie after marrying Prince William, 42, in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, is said to have "highly valued" Sophie's "wise and steady counsel" and instructed her to mentor Middleton as she navigated her new role.

The late monarch is also said to have extended the same offer to Markle ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, suggesting she seek advice from Sophie.

According to English, both Middleton and Sophie checked in on Markle, particularly after the birth of her son, Prince Archie, now 6.