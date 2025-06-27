EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton 'Gave Meghan Markle Lessons in Integrating into Royal Fold' — Before Diva Duchess 'Burned ALL Her Bridges'
Caring Kate Middleton made repeated efforts to help Meghan Markle adjust to life within the royal family – before the duchess burned all her bridges with The Firm, RadarOnilne.com can reveal.
Even as tensions simmered behind palace walls between the pair, a palace insider told us Kate declared: "I wanted Meghan to feel welcome and supported. It's never easy stepping into this world and I once stood in her shoes."
Royal Bust-Up
The relationship between Middleton and Markle has long been the subject of speculation, particularly after Prince Harry, 40, and Markle’s dramatic departure from royal duties in 2020.
A rift between Harry and his brother William has often dominated headlines, but insiders say the breakdown between their wives is equally significant.
According to royal commentator Rebecca English, Middleton, with support from Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, made multiple attempts to help Markle integrate into the royal fold – echoing the guidance Middleton herself received from Sophie after marrying Prince William, 42, in 2011.
Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, is said to have "highly valued" Sophie's "wise and steady counsel" and instructed her to mentor Middleton as she navigated her new role.
The late monarch is also said to have extended the same offer to Markle ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, suggesting she seek advice from Sophie.
According to English, both Middleton and Sophie checked in on Markle, particularly after the birth of her son, Prince Archie, now 6.
Frozen Out
Despite these efforts, Markle’s 2019 interview with journalist Tom Bradby, 58, marked a turning point.
In the candid conversation, Markle said: "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging.
"And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot.
"So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It's um… yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."
Sources close to the royal household say both Middleton and Sophie were left "bowled over and speechless" by Markle’s claims of isolation, as they had always "reached out" to her.
"Kate and Sophie felt they had done everything possible to offer support," one palace insider said. "But Meghan seemed to keep her distance from the start."
From Giggles to War
When Queen Elizabeth reportedly suggested Markle seek Sophie’s advice before marrying Harry, Markle is said to have replied: "I have Harry."
The relationship between Middleton and Markle remains hugely strained, with royal observers noting not even Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis has prompted a reconciliation.
"The dynamic between them has become poisonous," said a source familiar with the situation.
Meanwhile, Middleton and Sophie have grown even closer, united by shared experiences within the royal family.
Royal expert Jennie Bond said: "Sophie knew exactly what lay in wait for Catherine as she joined the family and she knew it wouldn't always be easy.
"By nature, Sophie is a kind and generous person who has always been happy to act as sounding board, mentor, confidante."