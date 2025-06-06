EXCLUSIVE: The One Thing Kate Middleton Is Begging Prince Harry Not to Do As His Rift With William Deepens
Kate Middleton is devastated over Prince Harry's refusal to bring his children back to the UK and is privately begging him not to keep her niece and nephew away from her – or their cousins.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the nurturing 43-year-old royal, who once enjoyed a close sibling-like bond with her brother-in-law, has been sending pleas to Harry, 40, to reconsider his bitter threat – not for the sake of reconciliation between the brothers, but for all their children.
Keeping It In The Family
The royal fallout between Harry and Kate's husband Prince William has left her kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, seven, growing up without any relationship to their cousins Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
Following Harry's recent comments about his family – with the exiled royal saying "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point" – Middleton is taking the estrangement particularly hard.
"Kate is completely heartbroken – there’s honestly no better way to describe it," our source said. "It really pains her as a mom to see how this feud is impacting the children.
"She never imagined a future where William and Harry’s kids wouldn’t even know each other."
Tensions escalated in May when Harry lost a legal bid to access government-funded security while visiting Britain.
During the fallout, he confirmed he has no plans to bring Meghan Markle, 43, and their children across the Atlantic, saying the situation had left him feeling "really, really sad."
Kate's Grief
According to our insider, Middleton's grief stems not just from the physical absence of the Sussex children, but from the emotional chasm now between two families that were once inseparable.
"Kate and Harry would often talk about the kind of families they hoped to have and the joy of raising their children side by side," they added. "To see things end up like this, with their kids growing up as strangers, is deeply upsetting for her."
Harry and William's last public appearance together in the UK was during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
Since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan have rarely returned with their children, much to the sorrow of their British relatives.
"Kate is really concerned about the impact this is having on Archie and Lilibet," our source said. "They're missing out on such an important part of who they are, with no real connection to their wider family. To Kate, that just feels incredibly unfair."
The contrast of the family rift is stark when compared to the closeness of the rest of the young royals, who are regularly seen together at family events.
Worlds Apart
They include the children of Zara Tindall, 43, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 35 – all of whom live in the UK and often gather at royal or sporting occasions.
The Palace has been shaken by Harry's recent remarks, which some insiders saw as a veiled dig at King Charles, 76, currently undergoing cancer treatment.
"There’s a strong sense among many that Harry is using his children to make a point against his family," our source said. "Kate does still feel for him, but she can't help feeling frustrated by how unyielding he's being."
Adding to the tension are the glimpses of Archie and Lilibet the royals now get only via Instagram posts or appearances in the Sussexes' Netflix projects.
Our source went on: "It's painful that Harry and Meghan are comfortable sharing their children publicly, yet keep them at a distance from their own family.
"It really highlights how much everyone back in the UK is missing out on their lives."