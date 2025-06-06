EXCLUSIVE: The One Thing Kate Middleton Is Begging Prince Harry Not to Do As His Rift With William Deepens

The royal fallout between Harry and Kate's husband Prince William has left her kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, seven, growing up without any relationship to their cousins Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

Following Harry's recent comments about his family – with the exiled royal saying "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point" – Middleton is taking the estrangement particularly hard.

"Kate is completely heartbroken – there’s honestly no better way to describe it," our source said. "It really pains her as a mom to see how this feud is impacting the children.

"She never imagined a future where William and Harry’s kids wouldn’t even know each other."

Tensions escalated in May when Harry lost a legal bid to access government-funded security while visiting Britain.

During the fallout, he confirmed he has no plans to bring Meghan Markle, 43, and their children across the Atlantic, saying the situation had left him feeling "really, really sad."