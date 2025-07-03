EXCLUSIVE: ‘Barmy’ Justin Bieber ‘Living in Fear Every Knock at His Door Will Lead to Him Being Put Under Conservatorship’ — As He ‘Turns to Equally Manic A-Lister For Support’

The Canadian singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 28, have faced speculation over the state of their seven-year marriage after Hailey was spotted without her wedding ring – a move interpreted by insiders as a sign her marriage with Justin is truly dead.

Bieber has publicly admitted to "anger issues" following a recent incident with paparazzi at the beach, intensifying worries among those close to the couple.

A source close to him said: "Justin is doing his best to hold it together, but he realizes things are getting more serious – especially with Hailey pulling away and not wearing her wedding ring.

"He's in full panic mode, pacing around the house and venting that no one really understands what he’s going through."

The talk of conservatorship for the singer – legal arrangements that place a person under court-appointed guardianship – has become a recurring theme since earlier this year.