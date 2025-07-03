EXCLUSIVE: ‘Barmy’ Justin Bieber ‘Living in Fear Every Knock at His Door Will Lead to Him Being Put Under Conservatorship’ — As He ‘Turns to Equally Manic A-Lister For Support’
Justin Bieber fears every knock at his door will lead to him being bound under the terms of a brutal conservatorship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old singer's recent behavior and cryptic social media posts have alarmed fans and now he is "living in terror" at the prospect of losing control of his life.
Bieber’s struggles have come into focus over the past several months amid increasing concerns about his mental health.
Off The Rails
The Canadian singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 28, have faced speculation over the state of their seven-year marriage after Hailey was spotted without her wedding ring – a move interpreted by insiders as a sign her marriage with Justin is truly dead.
Bieber has publicly admitted to "anger issues" following a recent incident with paparazzi at the beach, intensifying worries among those close to the couple.
A source close to him said: "Justin is doing his best to hold it together, but he realizes things are getting more serious – especially with Hailey pulling away and not wearing her wedding ring.
"He's in full panic mode, pacing around the house and venting that no one really understands what he’s going through."
The talk of conservatorship for the singer – legal arrangements that place a person under court-appointed guardianship – has become a recurring theme since earlier this year.
'Mad' Uploads
Bieber's increasingly erratic Instagram posts, including a cryptic Father’s Day message that read: "Happy daddies day to me u lil ho," and an image of his 11-month-old son Jack's hand pressed against his cheek with a ‘sad face’ emoji, have only added fuel to the fire.
Fans have pleaded for him to get help, expressing alarm over his apparent struggles.
And amid this turmoil, Bieber has found an unexpected confidante in pop star Britney Spears, 43, who famously endured her own 13-year conservatorship before its termination in 2021.
According to sources, Spears has been a "supportive figure," offering Bieber a listening ear during his darkest moments.
An insider explained: "There aren’t many people in Justin's life right now that he truly trusts. He's always relied heavily on Hailey, who would normally support him, but Hailey's current silence says a lot – she's completely fed up and focused on herself and their baby.
"That's where Britney steps in – she's more than willing to take Justin's calls and talk as long as he needs.
"She reached out some time ago, offering a shoulder to lean on because she feels they share similar struggles."
A Brit Risky
Bieber has sought Spears' advice on coping with the pressures of fame and the stress he is under.
The insider said: "He's asking her what tools he can use to manage the situation and for her general take on what’s going on."
Behind Bieber's public persona, his recent posts reveal a darker reality.
The Sorry singer admitted in March he felt like he was "drowning" in hate and has described feeling "like a fraud" and "unworthy."
Fans have also reacted with concern to videos and photos that hint at drug use, with one commenting online: "He needs help. It's not funny anymore."
Bieber has denied rumors of unfollowing Hailey on social media, attributing the incident to a hack.
However, his volatile behavior has continued to spark speculation that a legal conservatorship might soon be considered.
In California, a conservatorship allows the court to appoint a guardian to manage an adult's personal and financial affairs when they are deemed incapable.
'Sick Of Him'
Our source added: "Listening to Britney's story about her conservatorship has made Justin paranoid and frightened.
"He's convinced that sinister forces are working to destroy his life.
"His outburst at the paparazzi clearly shows how strongly he believes this."
Spears’ experience of a heavily controlled and abusive conservatorship has been a stark warning for Bieber.
The insider said: "It's heightened his anxiety and fear because Britney's terrifying experiences serve as a stark reminder of how bad his situation might become.
"If she were giving practical advice, she’d tell him to step away from social media — but everyone knows that's not something she can do herself.
"The concern is that the longer their friendship continues, the more negative an impact they could have on each other. Only time will tell."