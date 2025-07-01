EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Reeling' After Being 'Totally Ghosted' by Ex Sam Asghari — 'His Shoulders Are Sore From Her Crying on Them So Hard'

Spiraling Britney Spears' former husband Sam Asghari is ghosting the pop princess, fed up with the deluge of calls he gets, anytime she wants a shoulder to cry on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Toxic singer, 43, and the actor-fitness trainer, 31, called it quits in 2023, but Spears has still been relying on him for emotional support.

"Britney has been a trainwreck since she and Sam split," our insider said. "He's sick of listening to her crazy complaints about her family – that's why he left in the first place."