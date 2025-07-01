EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Reeling' After Being 'Totally Ghosted' by Ex Sam Asghari — 'His Shoulders Are Sore From Her Crying on Them So Hard'
Spiraling Britney Spears' former husband Sam Asghari is ghosting the pop princess, fed up with the deluge of calls he gets, anytime she wants a shoulder to cry on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Toxic singer, 43, and the actor-fitness trainer, 31, called it quits in 2023, but Spears has still been relying on him for emotional support.
"Britney has been a trainwreck since she and Sam split," our insider said. "He's sick of listening to her crazy complaints about her family – that's why he left in the first place."
Devastating Break
Sources also say Spears' desperate need for male companionship – no matter how inappropriate – initially concerned Asghari, especially when she invited her shady housekeeper, Paul Soliz, to move in with her.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Soliz has been arrested several times and was convicted of felony gun possession in 2022.
"Sam insisted she end the relationship – not for his sake, but for hers," a source said. "But they kept getting back together."
The Oops!... I Did It Again songbird and the ex-con finally split – seemingly for good – in February, but the source said Spears keeps calling Asghari for relationship advice.
Total Break
"Sam doesn't want to hear it," our source added. "He's moved on and found love with a Los Angeles realtor, Brooke Irvine," who sources said resembles a younger Spears.
"It's hard for Britney to see Sam finding happiness with somebody else. She can't let go, but he's having none of it, and people are saying it's fueling her recent bizarre behavior."
On a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles in May, she lit a cigarette while downing cocktails and had to be told to put it out.
Another time, she was spotted deboarding a plane hugging a life-sized baby doll, further proof she's in need of help.
"Britney has been on this self-destructive path for a while," said another insider. "But this is getting seriously scary."
That source said Sam is the only person she trusts – especially as she remains estranged from her parents and sister.
"But he's not looking back," the source said. "He is deliriously happy with Brooke and doesn't want to wreck his future with her."