EXCLUSIVE: 'Puppet Prez' – Sensational Claims Joe Biden Was 'Controlled by a Shadowy Cabal of Unelected Bureaucrats' Who 'Dictated World Changing U.S. Policy'
Shocking evidence proves doddering President former Joe Biden was a puppet controlled by a shadowy cabal of unelected Oval Office bureaucrats, who dictated world-changing U.S. policy through executive orders issued in the commander in chief's name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A disturbing investigation by the Oversight Project – an arm of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank – has determined America's 46th president did not use his own hand to sign dozens of executive orders documented on the Federal Register's office between 2021 and 2025.
Now, sources said that the damning discovery confirms the 82-year-old Democrat was simply a figurehead.
Insiders shared the documents in question were signed with an autopen, a mechanical tool that replicates an individual's John Hancock.
An insider explained: "It's basically a rubber stamp. And its regular use in the Biden administration begs the question of who was in control of the device while he was in office.
"If he wasn't signing the orders, then any flunky with access to the autopen could have made critical decisions in his name for all Americans."
Sources said the orders – many of which made new policy or upended existing edicts – altered the government's approach on everything from artificial intelligence supervision to energy exports and courts martial in the nation's armed forces.
The Oversight Project chillingly announced on social media: "WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY."
Defenders argue that Biden is not the only POTUS to have utilized an autopen – and current President Donald Trump sometimes uses one to sign executive orders.
However, insiders point out that Trump, 78, also inks many others by hand – and routinely turns such signings into political theater witnessed by dignitaries and the press.
But sources fear that Biden could have been susceptible to manipulation as his mental faculties appeared to falter during his first and only term in the White House.
Concerned observers – including doctors who did not personally treat Biden – believe the oldest serving president in U.S. history displayed troubling symptoms of dementia, including disorientation, delusions, forgetfulness, irritability, dilated pupils, and a rigid gait.
Despite denying that his mental fitness was faltering, the lifelong politician was forced to abandon his 2024 reelection bid after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.
Sources said one anecdote in particular hammers home the fear that Biden did not authorize the executive orders and was not up to running the country: In January, House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that roughly a year prior, one Biden order froze liquefied natural gas exports to U.S. allies in Western Europe. But when the Louisiana Republican confronted the president over his edict, Johnson said Biden told him he had no memory of having signed it.
"I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, 'We are in serious trouble. Who is running the country?'" Johnson fumed. "Like, I don't know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn't know."
Republican Andrew Bailey, Missouri's attorney general, has requested an investigative probe in a scathing letter to the Justice Department, writing that it "appears staffers and officers in the Biden administration may have exploited (his) incapacity so they could issue orders without an accountable president of sound mind approving them."
He argues that if someone other than Biden pushed forth the orders, they should be ruled "null and void."
One Washington, D.C., insider said the revelation Biden did not personally sign the orders could have far-reaching consequences.
The Oversight Project's analysis surmised that Biden's pardon for his criminally convicted tax-cheat son, Hunter, was written in the president's own hand. But the political insider asked: "How about all the thousands of nonviolent drug offenders who were pardoned or had their sentences commuted? Will they have to return to prison?
"Will student borrowers forgiven of their debts see them reinstated?
"This is a catastrophe on so many levels. But it's what happens when you elect a man to the presidency who can no longer do the job."