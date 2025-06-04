EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal 'Diva' Reasons Jennifer Lopez's Budding New Romance With Movie Co-Star is Already Doomed
Jennifer Lopez recently broke her silence on life after divorce from Ben Affleck – and she didn't hide her need for a little light-hearted distraction, saying from the set of her new film: "Sometimes, you just need someone who makes you laugh again."
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the man who seems to be making her smile again won't go the distance with the 55-year-old diva.
On-Set Fling
Lopez is currently filming Office Romance, a rom-com co-written by British actor Brett Goldstein, 44, who also stars opposite her.
The project has sparked speculation of a blossoming off-screen fling between the co-stars as the two have been inseparable during filming in Los Angeles, with witnesses saying they've looked "cozy and close" during their downtime between takes.
Insiders tell us they were even spotted slipping away to a private cabana during the movie's wrap party earlier this month.
Despite the chemistry, friends of Marry Me singer J Lo are warning the romance is unlikely to survive the post-production phase.
A source close to the production said: "Brett is perfect for the mood Jennifer's in right now – flirty, fun, very complimentary.
"He dotes on her and gives her the attention she's craving after everything that went down with Ben.
"But let's be honest – this isn't headed anywhere serious."
'Doomed!'
The source added: "Jennifer's been through a rough emotional time and she's looking for comfort. Brett's charming and incredibly attentive, but he's not exactly a household name in Jennifer's world.
"She's still obsessed with A-listers. Her friends don't see her settling for anything less."
Lopez's split from Affleck, 52, was confirmed last August following two years of marriage, but the former couple had been separated since April of that year.
Their love story had been nearly two decades in the making, with the pair first getting engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli.
They called off their wedding days before it was due to take place in 2003, before ultimately parting ways in early 2004.
After years apart, during which both married and divorced other partners, Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021 and wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.
A second celebration followed a month later.
Bad Romance
Their relationship was the inspiration behind Lopez’s album This Is Me… Now and accompanying film The Greatest Love Story Never Told, both of which were commercial flops – piling pressure to their already strained dynamic.
The collapse of Lopez's marriage took a toll on the star, and she canceled her planned tour last summer, citing a need to focus on her children and healing.
"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez said at the time.
Now, Goldstein – best known for his Emmy-winning role on Ted Lasso – is said to simply be a "welcome distraction" for her.
One production source described him as "chivalrous, warm and funny," adding: "He's incredibly in tune with Jennifer's moods and gives her exactly what she needs – lightness. It's not deep, but it's enjoyable."
Lopez's inner circle, however, is skeptical.
"They're saying she's still emotionally tied to Ben," a separate source said.
They added: "She watches his every move. She may be hanging out with Brett, but her heart\s clearly somewhere else. Everyone around her can see it."
Goldstein, who was previously linked to actress Beth Rylance in 2021, has stayed quiet about his personal life.
When accepting his Emmy in 2022, he ended his speech with the line: "Beth, I love you," – though it's unclear when that relationship ended.
As for Lopez, those closest to her say Goldstein is "a great rebound" and a "good match on paper" — but caution that she’s still haunted by the past.
"She'd take Ben back in a second," one friend said – warning: "Until she's truly over him, nothing real is going to stick."