EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal 'Diva' Reasons Jennifer Lopez's Budding New Romance With Movie Co-Star is Already Doomed

Lopez is currently filming Office Romance, a rom-com co-written by British actor Brett Goldstein, 44, who also stars opposite her.

The project has sparked speculation of a blossoming off-screen fling between the co-stars as the two have been inseparable during filming in Los Angeles, with witnesses saying they've looked "cozy and close" during their downtime between takes.

Insiders tell us they were even spotted slipping away to a private cabana during the movie's wrap party earlier this month.

Despite the chemistry, friends of Marry Me singer J Lo are warning the romance is unlikely to survive the post-production phase.

A source close to the production said: "Brett is perfect for the mood Jennifer's in right now – flirty, fun, very complimentary.

"He dotes on her and gives her the attention she's craving after everything that went down with Ben.

"But let's be honest – this isn't headed anywhere serious."