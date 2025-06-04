Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal 'Diva' Reasons Jennifer Lopez's Budding New Romance With Movie Co-Star is Already Doomed

jennifer lopez new romance doomed pp
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's romance with Brett Goldstein is said to be doomed.

June 4 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez recently broke her silence on life after divorce from Ben Affleck – and she didn't hide her need for a little light-hearted distraction, saying from the set of her new film: "Sometimes, you just need someone who makes you laugh again."

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the man who seems to be making her smile again won't go the distance with the 55-year-old diva.

Article continues below advertisement

On-Set Fling

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez budding new romance movie co star doomed
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Lopez is currently filming Office Romance, a rom-com co-written by British actor Brett Goldstein, 44, who also stars opposite her.

The project has sparked speculation of a blossoming off-screen fling between the co-stars as the two have been inseparable during filming in Los Angeles, with witnesses saying they've looked "cozy and close" during their downtime between takes.

Insiders tell us they were even spotted slipping away to a private cabana during the movie's wrap party earlier this month.

Despite the chemistry, friends of Marry Me singer J Lo are warning the romance is unlikely to survive the post-production phase.

A source close to the production said: "Brett is perfect for the mood Jennifer's in right now – flirty, fun, very complimentary.

"He dotes on her and gives her the attention she's craving after everything that went down with Ben.

"But let's be honest – this isn't headed anywhere serious."

Article continues below advertisement

'Doomed!'

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez budding new romance movie co star doomed
Source: MEGA

Goldstein isn't considered boyfriend material by Lopez, pals say.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "Jennifer's been through a rough emotional time and she's looking for comfort. Brett's charming and incredibly attentive, but he's not exactly a household name in Jennifer's world.

"She's still obsessed with A-listers. Her friends don't see her settling for anything less."

Lopez's split from Affleck, 52, was confirmed last August following two years of marriage, but the former couple had been separated since April of that year.

Their love story had been nearly two decades in the making, with the pair first getting engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli.

They called off their wedding days before it was due to take place in 2003, before ultimately parting ways in early 2004.

After years apart, during which both married and divorced other partners, Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021 and wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

A second celebration followed a month later.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Romance

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Source: MEGA

J Lo is still scarred by her Ben Affleck break-up.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
simon cowell sexiest confession lauren silverman squirming

EXCLUSIVE: Why Simon Cowell's Sexiest Confession Yet Has Left TV Mogul's Fiancée Lauren Silverman Squirming

tyra banks ready marry louis belanger martin after years

EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks 'Finally Ready to Tie Knot' With Businessman Partner Louis Bélanger-Martin After 5 Years of 'Bliss'

Article continues below advertisement

Their relationship was the inspiration behind Lopez’s album This Is Me… Now and accompanying film The Greatest Love Story Never Told, both of which were commercial flops – piling pressure to their already strained dynamic.

The collapse of Lopez's marriage took a toll on the star, and she canceled her planned tour last summer, citing a need to focus on her children and healing.

"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez said at the time.

Now, Goldstein – best known for his Emmy-winning role on Ted Lasso – is said to simply be a "welcome distraction" for her.

One production source described him as "chivalrous, warm and funny," adding: "He's incredibly in tune with Jennifer's moods and gives her exactly what she needs – lightness. It's not deep, but it's enjoyable."

Lopez's inner circle, however, is skeptical.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez revenge romance new man revealed moved on with hunky new co star rumors grow ben affleck back ex wife jennifer garner brett goldstein
Source: MEGA

"They're saying she's still emotionally tied to Ben," a separate source said.

They added: "She watches his every move. She may be hanging out with Brett, but her heart\s clearly somewhere else. Everyone around her can see it."

Goldstein, who was previously linked to actress Beth Rylance in 2021, has stayed quiet about his personal life.

When accepting his Emmy in 2022, he ended his speech with the line: "Beth, I love you," – though it's unclear when that relationship ended.

As for Lopez, those closest to her say Goldstein is "a great rebound" and a "good match on paper" — but caution that she’s still haunted by the past.

"She'd take Ben back in a second," one friend said – warning: "Until she's truly over him, nothing real is going to stick."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.