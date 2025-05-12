EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez, 55, Turns to Botox in Desperate Bid to 'Look Eternally Youthful' Despite Plastic Surgery Denials
Aging diva Jennifer Lopez has insisted she’s never had plastic surgery, but the 55-year-old star is turning to Botox and other cosmetic fixes to try to look eternally youthful as she plots a major career comeback and hunts for a new man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Jennifer takes care of herself, and that’s always worked in her favor, especially as she ages, but like everyone else in Hollywood she's succumbed to getting a bit of help from the professionals to smooth out those tiny lines and wrinkles," shared an insider.
"For some reason she’s hell-bent on denying it – she wants everyone to believe it’s all 100 percent natural. But people are whispering that she’s getting Botox in the forehead and fillers in other areas of the face. She’s gotten quite good at sneaking off for these appointments and they’ve gotten increasingly frequent recently," shared a source.
"She’s not doing anything too invasive, but she’s getting lots of maintenance work. She’s also religious about facials and body wraps and pampers her hair. There have always been rumors she had a nose job years ago, and she won’t even cop to that," added the insider.
"You can’t blame her for wanting to turn back the clock – she’s set her sights on a huge movie career and an Oscar," said the source. "And she knows that the better she looks, the longer she can snag starring roles in major films.
"She also wants to meet a man and fall in love again, and she feels enormous pressure dating at her age," the source said.
As readers know, the Hustlers star has been single since her crushing split from Ben Affleck, 52, last spring after less than two years of marriage.
According to Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, the Out of Sight beauty looks out of this world thanks to her cosmetic tweaks.
The bodysculptor.com doctor, who has not treated Lopez, told RadarOnline.com: "She definitely appears to have had Botox and fillers. You can’t lose weight like she has and have fuller lips and cheeks. I also believe she may have had an upper lid blepharoplasty."