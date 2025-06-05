EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Sparks Fresh Stalker Alert After Leaving Herself 'Wide Open' to Another Demented Fan Attack With Just One Social Media Post
Jennifer Aniston has been left rattled after fans pointed out a worrying detail in one of her Instagram posts – which they say is leaving her wide open to another stalker attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old actress, known for fiercely guarding her privacy, recently said in an interview about the ups and downs of being world famous: "The positives are always going to outweigh the negatives… everything we can do creatively and everything we’re able to do because of our public awareness affords us a lot of freedom to give back."
But those positives could be set to be overshadowed, as Aniston's seemingly innocent ‘Sunday Funday’ photo dump to her 45.2 million followers inadvertently revealed a personal phone number printed on the dog tag of her rescue Labrador, Lord Chesterfield.
Dangerous Image
The image, which appeared midway through a carousel of smiling selfies, books, and dogs, was quickly deleted – but not before eagle-eyed fans urged her to take action.
One user warned: "Phone number shows on dog tag, may want to delete!"
Another added: "Maybe blur the second to last photo with the dog tag with a phone number visible."
Our source said: "Jen really needs to watch what she is sharing now – slips like this could end up costing her her life as it is all top material for stalkers to hack her phone and security codes.
"She also must stop sharing photos of any interiors of her homes as they are packed with clues about how to break in and weaknesses in entry points."
The slip came just days after authorities charged 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle with felony stalking and felony vandalism.
Carwyle was arrested in March after allegedly sending Aniston harassing emails and messages, and later crashing his car through the gates of her Bel Air home.
Horrifying Ordeal
Prosecutors said the contact had been ongoing since at least March 2023.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement: "Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities. My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."
Carwyle remains in police custody and has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Aniston and not contact her under any circumstances.
This is not the first time Aniston has faced such threats.
In 2010, she was granted a three-year restraining order against Jason R. Peyton, then 24, after he travelled across the country believing he was going to marry her.
Peyton was found near her California home with duct tape, a sharp object, and handwritten love notes.
At the time, Aniston said she felt "very secure," but the incident clearly left an impact.
New Project
Despite the recent scare, the Friends star has been keeping busy with her production company Echo Films.
Sources say she is pushing forward with a remake of the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, originally starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.
The updated script, penned by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, is reportedly a passion project for Aniston – but has hit snags in securing a director and lead actors.
A source said: "Jen loves the script to 9 to 5 but attaching other A-listers besides herself has proven challenging, especially when it comes to the red-hot younger generation of actors who need to come aboard to make this movie a hot ticket for older and younger women alike."
Names on her wishlist reportedly include Zendaya, 27, and Sydney Sweeney, 26, but both are currently tied up with Euphoria and upcoming projects including The Valley, The Housemaid, Shrek 5 and The Odyssey.
Ariana Grande was also rumored to be taking part, but quickly denied any involvement – saying: "I'd love to work with all of them, but I think it would be really cool if we worked on something original."