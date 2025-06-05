EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Sparks Fresh Stalker Alert After Leaving Herself 'Wide Open' to Another Demented Fan Attack With Just One Social Media Post

The image, which appeared midway through a carousel of smiling selfies, books, and dogs, was quickly deleted – but not before eagle-eyed fans urged her to take action.

One user warned: "Phone number shows on dog tag, may want to delete!"

Another added: "Maybe blur the second to last photo with the dog tag with a phone number visible."

Our source said: "Jen really needs to watch what she is sharing now – slips like this could end up costing her her life as it is all top material for stalkers to hack her phone and security codes.

"She also must stop sharing photos of any interiors of her homes as they are packed with clues about how to break in and weaknesses in entry points."

The slip came just days after authorities charged 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle with felony stalking and felony vandalism.

Carwyle was arrested in March after allegedly sending Aniston harassing emails and messages, and later crashing his car through the gates of her Bel Air home.