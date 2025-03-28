Why Jane Fonda Is 'Just Getting Started' On Her Life Aged 87 — 'It's Less Like Twilight and More Time to Kick A--!'
Jane Fonda may have been honored as the 60th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award in February, but the iconic actress does not see the finish line in sight even at 87 years old.
During her speech, Fonda labeled herself a "late bloomer" and added it all feels "less like a late twilight of my life and more like a 'go girl, kick a--,'" RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood star, the daughter of fellow screen legend Henry Fonda and sister of actor Peter Fonda, made her big screen debut in 1960 with Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho alongside star Anthony Perkins.
She then appeared in 1965's Cat Ballou followed by 1967's Barefoot in the Park and Barbarella the following year. The actress, who has seven Oscar nominations, snagged her first one for They Shoot Horses, Don't They?."
After a 15-year hiatus, Fonda returned to her acting habits for 2005's Monster-in-Law with co-star Jennifer Lopez.
"I retired for 15 years and came back at 65, which is not usual," she said at the time.
Following her 2018 comedy Book Club, Fonda joked: “I made one of my most successful movies in my 80s. And probably in my 90s, I’ll be doing my own stunts and an action movie.”
However, despite on her way to 90 years old, Fonda has made it clear she doesn't exactly feel her age.
"I don’t feel like an old person,” she said. “I’m much younger than I was when I was in my 20s, in all the ways that matter.” In order to stay active, Fonda has employed a personal trainer.
Fonda revealed: “She only works with people over 50. I work out upper body, lower body, every other day," but also acknowledged she knows she's 87.
"You can get hurt more than you can when you’re young. You move slowly. It’s a mantra for being older."
The 80 for Brady also has another side gig: modeling for Golden Goose sneakers.
“I don’t wear heels anymore because they throw my pelvis and my hips out of whack,” she said. “So low heels or almost flat shoes have be- come my thing – and sneakers that have sparkles on them.”
Speaking of feet, Fonda – who has been married three times including to Ted Turner – is also said to be on the dating scene... but she's picky when it comes to their footwear.
An insider previously said: "If she dares to go on a date or meets an interesting younger man at a dinner party, she must see his feet.
"If he doesn't take care of them, and she'll know at one glance, she won't even consider seeing him again."
The source claimed Fonda even has a whole system devoted to keeping her own feet healthy and pretty.
They claimed: "She's obsessed with keeping her feet in the best shape possible and indulges Epsom salt and peppermint oil foot baths on a regular basis, plus she gets foot massages check-ups.
"The money she spends on footwear is incredible, but money's no object as long as it maintains optimum health."