EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Has Become Emotional Rock for Sandra Bullock Amid 'Speed' Actress' Ongoing Tragic Heartbreak

Jennifer Aniston has been a steadfast source of support for her close friend Sandra Bullock following the tragic death of Bullock’s partner, Bryan Randall, last summer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Sandra has really focused on self-care over the past couple of years – Jen has been a huge support for her as she processes her grief after Bryan's passing," a source told us.

The loss of Randall, who died aged 57 from ALS, left Speed star Bullock, 60, devastated.

But in her darkest moments, she found comfort in Aniston, the 56-year-old Friends actress who has endured her own painful losses.