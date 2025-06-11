Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Has Become Emotional Rock for Sandra Bullock Amid 'Speed' Actress' Ongoing Tragic Heartbreak

jennifer aniston emotional rock sandra bullock pp
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston, left, has been an emtional rock for pal Sandra Bullock.

June 11 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has been a steadfast source of support for her close friend Sandra Bullock following the tragic death of Bullock’s partner, Bryan Randall, last summer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Sandra has really focused on self-care over the past couple of years – Jen has been a huge support for her as she processes her grief after Bryan's passing," a source told us.

The loss of Randall, who died aged 57 from ALS, left Speed star Bullock, 60, devastated.

But in her darkest moments, she found comfort in Aniston, the 56-year-old Friends actress who has endured her own painful losses.

Grief Bond

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Bullock's pain is something Aniston totally understands, sources say.

Their friendship has deepened as they navigate grief together, as they have been sharing "solace through mutual understanding and carefully curated self-care rituals," an insider said.

Since 2023, Bullock and Aniston have turned to wellness retreats to help manage the emotional weight.

Our source said: "Jennifer and Sandra often arrange lengthy stays at high-end spas – sometimes alone, sometimes with close friends. They rent out villas in exclusive spots and spend days fully dedicated to relaxation and unwinding."

Their lavish getaways come with a steep price tag.

An insider noted their spa retreats often cost six figures, "underscoring the couple's commitment to investing in mental health," a source said.

Helping Hand

jennifer aniston goes on hour revenge date with pedro pascal
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' actress is on call 24/7 for 'therapy' sessions on the phone with Bullock.

But experts say you don’t have to break the bank to support a grieving friend.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, said: "Simple things like eating well, getting enough sleep, and going for a walk can make a big difference."

Dr. Hafeez also emphasized the importance of kindness to oneself during mourning, adding: "While grieving is obviously incredibly difficult, taking time for self-care can provide a much-needed reprieve."

sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Bullock has been left devastated by grief.

She also advised practical ways to help friends struggling with loss.

"Offering to do chores or run errands can ease their burden," she said. "Even small tasks may feel overwhelming during tough periods."

Additionally, inviting a grieving friend to join social outings can combat isolation.

But perhaps most importantly, Dr. Hafeez stressed the value of attentive listening without rushing to fix the problem.

She went on: "Sometimes people just need to talk without being interrupted or given advice. Being a quiet, steady presence can be more comforting than words. Let them share their pain at their own pace."

