How Sandra Bullock is 'Messing Up' Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston's 'Stalled' Rom-Com Project

Back in January 2023, minds were blown when it was announced Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts were "doing the impossible" by teaming up for box-office glory.

A cinematic cash cow has been put on the back burner – and it's all because another A-lister wants in, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aniston and Roberts were said to be co-starring in a new rom-com backed by Margot Robbie.

"No-one in their right mind would turn down Sandra's first big comeback movie, but it's put Jen in a difficult spot."

An insider said: " It's not a fallout, but it's causing all kinds of problems.

Despite script revisions earlier this year showing production was ready to launch, the untitled rom-com is on hold – and sources are saying it’s Sandra Bullock who's stirring the pot.

But the project has reportedly hit a major snag that could result in a humiliating Hollywood shake-up.

The "unlikely duo" of the two celebs in a body-swap rom-com – backed by Barbie star Margot Robbie – was shaping up to be a massive hit for Amazon Studios after a fierce bidding war.

Bullock has reportedly shown interest in the project now that she's ready to get back into the spotlight.

"It's been impossible trying to marry up Jen and Julia's schedules, which is partly why this movie's been on the shelf for so long. Sandra's availability will help make this project move forward."

They said: "Unfortunately there's no room in the script or the budget for a third A-lister, and it's very likely Julia would have to be cut – also known as 'unavailable,' which isn't far from the truth.

Aniston, 56, is said to be excited about reuniting with Roberts, 57, after their 2016 film Mother’s Day – but with Sandra, 60, being one of her closest pals, it’s "too tempting" not to support her joining the cast, a source added.

The upcoming film is said to have been 'shelved' due to Roberts and Anistons' schedules not lining up.

Last week, news broke that she's officially signed on to a new film that will reunite her with her Speed and The Lake House co-star Keanu Reeves.

But now, she's moving on and gearing up for her return to the big screen.

Bullock hasn’t starred in a film since the 2023 passing of her partner, Bryan Randall , having stepped away from the spotlight to care for him during his battle with ALS.

Additionally, Aniston is said to have played a crucial role in supporting Bullock through her grief over her partner's passing.

The insider dished: "Sandra going back to work, first with Keanu and then with the support of Jen, is exactly what she needs. It's just that no-one wants it to be at Julia's expense.

"Jen's certainly doing her best to avoid being seen as the driving force behind getting Sandra on board. She and Julia have got to really know each other and they've both been excited about working together."

They continued: "The delays are starting to get to both of them and for Jen, business is business.

"She wants this movie back on track – and if she can help out her best friend while she's at it, then that's a bonus."