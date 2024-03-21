Jake Tapper Fact-Checks Donald Trump's Campaign Advisor Who Claimed Ex-President Has Never Mocked Joe Biden's Stutter

Tapper referenced a Washington Post article about Biden "embracing his stutter" while Trump openly "mocks it, exaggerates it, belittles it."

At a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump took his insults a step further when wondered aloud whether or not Biden would "bring the country t-t-t-together."

The report also included a response from Miller, "President Trump has never mocked Joe Biden’s speech impediment. He’s simply called out the fact Biden is a cognitively impaired, low-IQ individual."