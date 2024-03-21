Your tip
Jake Tapper Fact-Checks Donald Trump's Campaign Advisor Who Claimed Ex-President Has Never Mocked Joe Biden's Stutter

jake tapper fact checks donald trump
Jake Tapper hit back at Trump's campaign advisor who claimed the ex-president hasn't mocked Joe Biden's stutter.

By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

CNN host Jake Tapper fact-checked Donald Trump's campaign advisor Jason Miller after he claimed the ex-president didn't mock Joe Biden's speech impediment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tapper came prepared with receipts to disprove the Trump campaign's claims on Thursday's edition of The Lead.

jake tapper fact checks donald trump
Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller claimed the ex-president has never made fun of Biden's stutter.

Tapper referenced a Washington Post article about Biden "embracing his stutter" while Trump openly "mocks it, exaggerates it, belittles it."

At a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump took his insults a step further when wondered aloud whether or not Biden would "bring the country t-t-t-together."

The report also included a response from Miller, "President Trump has never mocked Joe Biden’s speech impediment. He’s simply called out the fact Biden is a cognitively impaired, low-IQ individual."

president joe biden mocks donald trump struggle secure m appeal bond
Miller responded to a report on Biden 'embracing his stutter' despite Trump's attacks.

"So just a little fact check here," Tapper said as he geared up to dish out proof of Trump mocking the Democrat's speech. "Jason Miller saying that Trump has never mocked Joe Biden’s speech impediment – let’s roll the tape from January."

Footage rolled that featured Trump mocking Biden at a campaign rally, "Did you see him? He was stuttering through the whole thing."

jake tapper fact checks donald trump
Tapper played footage of Trump mocking Biden's stutter at a campaign rally.

Tapper continued to call out Trump's campaign advisor, "Why even deny it when it’s so – I mean, it just doesn’t matter anymore, you can lie about anything?"

Republican strategist Alice Stewart then chimed in.

"Yeah, it’s stupid," she stated. "News flash: whenever you say something in front of cameras, people can use that video against you if you try to deny saying something."

donald trump pleads with supporters money million fraud bond deadline
Trump has a history of publicly attacking people with disabilities, including John McCain.

"We all know President Biden is old, but going after things like his stuttering and how he walks – that’s not what the American people care about," Stewart continued.

The political strategist noted that it would be "best for Trump and the Republicans" to challenge "Biden on policies and not these personal issues."

"This is what Trump does," Democratic strategist Paul Begala added before bringing up Trump's past critiques of people with disabilities, including the late Sen. John McCain.

Begala also mentioned how Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski — who has arthrogryposis, a congenital condition that affects the joints — while campaigning for the 2016 election.

"He mocked John McCain's arm movements," Begala said. "Senator McCain, tortured as a POW, and his arms were permanently disabled. Trump mocked that!"

Begala added that Trump supporters, including some of his friends and family, might be "lovely people" but they were "supporting a very unlovely man."

