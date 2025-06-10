EXCLUSIVE: Find Out Which Huge A-List Actress Harry Styles Is 'Besotted' With — And Why His Brand Team Are 'Desperate' for Them to Get Together
Harry Styles is "completely besotted with" Sydney Sweeney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old singer and former One Direction member is reportedly "playing the long game" in a bid to get closer to the actress, 27, who Hollywood insiders say is going to stay on the A-list as she has the "best breasts in town."
Hary's interest follows the Euphoria star's split from longtime partner and fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year.
'Besotted'
A source close to Styles said: "Harry's had a low-key crush on Sydney for some time. He's blown away by her talent and thinks she’s stunning – the ideal blend of edgy and glamorous.
"It's her laid-back, unbothered vibe that really pulls him in."
Sweeney ended her seven-year relationship with Davino, 39, after postponing their wedding in February and has been seen stepping out without her engagement ring.
While she has publicly said she's "loving" being newly single, speculation around her love life has intensified in recent weeks.
From Glen Powell – her Anyone But You co-star – to reported interest from actor Ben Affleck, the Emmy-nominated actress has become a focal point of Hollywood dating rumors.
Sources now say Styles is among those keen to make a move.
One insider told us: "Sliding into Syd's DMs isn't really Harry's style. He's been quietly checking with mutual contacts to see if anyone can connect them. He wants to gauge whether she’s even interested before making a move."
Both Single And Ready To Mingle
Watermelon Sugar singer Styles has been officially single since his split from actress Taylor Russell in May 2024.
While he was briefly seen with singer Olivia Dean later that year, friends insist nothing romantic developed.
Instead, his attention appears to have shifted to Sweeney, who Styles views as "someone who shares his passion for performance and storytelling," sources say.
Their potential chemistry already has a backstory.
Sweeney named Styles among her "top five" favorite musicians in a recent interview and once posted a throwback photo of herself meeting him at a One Direction concert in 2014.
Our source added: "She's been a fan of Harry's for years – she's even mentioned how nervous she was meeting the band as a teen. Now she's the one everyone's talking about, and he's the one in awe."
Friends of Styles suggest he sees parallels between Sweeney and his former partner Olivia Wilde, 40, who he dated for nearly two years after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020.
A source told us: "Harry's genuinely impressed Sydney's running her own production company.
"He's drawn to driven women who are in control, and Sydney definitely has that energy. It brings back what first sparked his interest in Olivia."
Brand Move
Styles' team is also supportive of the pairing, believing Sweeney's status as an "It girl" and red-carpet fixture would elevate his public image.
"She's stylish and hugely respected in both the film and fashion worlds – the kind of match people around him would be thrilled to see him with," our source said.
With Sweeney currently filming multiple projects, including season three of Euphoria and a biopic of boxer Christy Martin, Styles is said to be looking for creative ways to cross paths.
Our insider added: "He's mentioned wanting to feature her in a music video or a fashion shoot as a way to feel things out.
"He's really intrigued by Hollywood and the idea of dating someone from that world.
"His friends are pushing him to take the leap before someone else does.
"Harry is just holding out for the perfect moment to make his move."