EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber 'Begging' Off-the-Rails Husband Justin for 'Space' — As Distraught Model 'Fears His Barmy Behavior Will Poison Son's Future'

The insider added one of things Hailey is most scared of is Justin's off-the-wall behavior "poisoning" their son.

They said: "She will do anything to protect her boy and is very into giving him the best environment at all times.

"The reality is, Justin does not represent anything approaching that and Hailey is petrified his weird presence is going to become a toxic element for her so as he grows up."

Hailey and Justin – who wed in 2018 and welcomed their son Jack Blues last year – have faced increasing speculation over the state of their marriage.

Pop brat Justin, 31, recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying: "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love."

Hailey, 28, is said to be emotionally exhausted and has asked her husband for a temporary separation to reassess their situation.