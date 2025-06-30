EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber 'Begging' Off-the-Rails Husband Justin for 'Space' — As Distraught Model 'Fears His Barmy Behavior Will Poison Son's Future'
Hailey Bieber is calling for major breathing room from husband Justin, amid growing concerns over his mental health and the future of their young family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She’s exhausted and really needs Justin to pull himself together, particularly now that he’s a father," a source close to the model said. "Hailey just wants a stable, normal life—she’s reaching her breaking point."
Space Ultimatum
The insider added one of things Hailey is most scared of is Justin's off-the-wall behavior "poisoning" their son.
They said: "She will do anything to protect her boy and is very into giving him the best environment at all times.
"The reality is, Justin does not represent anything approaching that and Hailey is petrified his weird presence is going to become a toxic element for her so as he grows up."
Hailey and Justin – who wed in 2018 and welcomed their son Jack Blues last year – have faced increasing speculation over the state of their marriage.
Pop brat Justin, 31, recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying: "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love."
Hailey, 28, is said to be emotionally exhausted and has asked her husband for a temporary separation to reassess their situation.
"She’s made it very clear that this isn’t the beginning of divorce proceedings," a source said. "She simply wants them to have some space to breathe and evaluate where things stand. Justin isn’t doing well right now, and it’s heartbreaking for Hailey to witness."
The singer – who rose to fame aged 15 – has alarmed fans with a string of erratic social media posts and concerning public appearances.
He was recently seen acting strangely on stage with singer SZA, with one backstage crew member describing him as a "ghost walking around."
Fans also reacted to his Instagram selfies showing him looking visibly underweight and unwell, with one commenting: "Why are the people around him not helping when he's clearly struggling?"
Hailey, meanwhile, has been balancing the demands of new motherhood with a flourishing career.
The model and entrepreneur announced earlier this year her skincare brand Rhode had been acquired by e.l.f. cosmetics in a $1billion deal.
Breaking Point
Sources say the transition, along with raising baby Jack, has pushed her to the limit.
"Hailey is completely overwhelmed,” the insider said. "She's running on empty. It's clear she still loves Justin deeply – flaws and all, he’s the man she chose to spend her life with. But she's reaching her breaking point."
Those close to the couple have also noted Justin's increasingly erratic online behavior.
"He's hooked on social media, seeking attention through cryptic posts and unsettling photos," the source said. "He's also neglecting his diet and not getting enough sleep."
After Hailey was announced as the May 2025 Vogue cover star, Justin made waves by posting online: "This reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean."
Friends say Hailey is urging Justin to step away from the spotlight and seek rehab-style treatment.
"She wants Justin to spend some time at a wellness retreat, a quiet and private place where he can disconnect and clear his mind," the source said. "She does not mean true rehab, but a spot where he can concentrate on taking care of himself.”
Whether or not the couple can overcome the turbulence remains to be seen.
But for now, Hailey is said to be prioritizing her son, her health and her future.
The insider warned: "If Hailey doesn't get some kind of break, she’s not sure how much longer she can stay with Justin.
"He needs to give her space and get his head together."