Anti-Trumper George Clooney Takes a Brutal Swipe at The Don After Their Close Friendship Took a Nasty Turn Over Politics

In a recent interview discussing his life and latest film, Jay Kelly, Clooney reflected on his former friendship with Trump.

"I knew him very well," Clooney recalled of the former reality star turned president. "He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I'd see him out at clubs and at restaurants."

"(Trump's) a big goofball," the Oscar winner added. "Well, he was. That all changed."

While the friendship between Clooney and Trump may have changed, the actor's blunt political takes have not.