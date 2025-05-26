EXCLUSIVE: The Bionic Duchess! 'Super-Vain' Meghan Markle 'Planning a Raft of Plastic Surgery Procedures' For 'Post-Divorce Body'... Including in a Royally Intimate Area
Meghan Markle is planning a series of post-birth cosmetic procedures to swiftly reclaim her pre-pregnancy physique – as part of her plot to have the dream "divorce body", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And she's told pals she wants the surgeries to leave no area untouched – and wants to add a $5,000 vaginal rejuvenation surgery to her list of ops.
Ops Wish List
The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who has popped out two children with her husband Prince Harry, 40, is said to be considering various surgical enhancements such as liposuction and skin fillers to address potential stretch marks and wrinkles she's picked up during their now-failed marriage.
A friend of the diva duchess' told us: "Meghan is done with Harry – they are living totally separate lives and have admitted as much publicly when they said they were going to be exploring separate career paths.
"It's only a matter of time before they are forced to admit their marriage is a branding sham and they are all but split.
"But Meghan wants to make it official – but not before she gets her 'divorce body' perfect.
"She wants everything doing – including downstairs – as she wants to have a killer body for snagging a new man. And she wants her next to be a billionaire."
Markle has previously expressed her commitment to natural wellness practices, including yoga and alternative medicine.
Marriage Cracked
However, her friend added: "She loves coming across as a champion of natural approaches to looking your best, from yoga to sipping on herbal remedies.
"But she’s fully aware she’s heading towards her mid-40s and things aren't what they used to be, especially after having two kids."
The duchess' interest in cosmetic procedures is far from new.
Past reports have speculated on her undergoing various enhancements, including a nose job, Botox injections, dental veneers, cheek fillers and lip injections.
While some attribute these changes to natural aging and make-up techniques, others believe they result from surgical interventions.
Relationship Confession
Markle has been in the spotlight for months due to ongoing speculation about the state of her marriage to Harry.
She recently addressed the claims by waffling about her exiled royal partner: "That man loves me so much and, you know, look what we’ve built. We’ve built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children.
"He’s just out there constantly… going to do whatever he can to make sure our family is safe and protected and uplifted, and still make time for date nights."
The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring a collage of personal photographs and mementos.
While many praised the intimate glimpse into their lives, some critics labeled the display as another superficial attempt to gloss over their marriage crisis.