EXCLUSIVE: How Elvis Drove 'Most Important Woman in His Life' To Tragic Alcoholism — And It Wasn't His Long-Suffering Wife Priscilla

From the moment Elvis was born, his bond with his mom was marked by tragedy – the stillbirth of his identical twin brother, Jessie, which cast a huge and very dark shadow over their lives.

It left Gladys paranoid and fiercely protective of her surviving son – so when he hit global fame, it became too much for her and she hit the bottle to numb her crippling anxiety over his safety and health.

The early years for the Presley family were fraught with other challenges.

Elvis' father, Vernon, was imprisoned for cheque forgery – forcing Gladys to move with young Elvis in with relatives, a situation that only strengthened the unique bond she shared with her son.

In the absence of her husband, the two became inseparable, often sharing a bed and communicating in a language of their own creation.

Her over-protectiveness knew no bounds.

She forbade Elvis from playing sports, fearing for his safety, and even sent him to school with his own cutlery due to a lack of trust in the hygiene of the cafeteria.

Gladys also walked him to school daily and was quick to confront any peers she perceived as threatening to him.

Her fierce love became even more pronounced when he fell seriously ill with tonsillitis.

Without funds for medical care, the family turned to prayer, believing his recovery was a divine sign that he was destined for greatness.