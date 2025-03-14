EXCLUSIVE: How Elvis Drove 'Most Important Woman in His Life' To Tragic Alcoholism — And It Wasn't His Long-Suffering Wife Priscilla
Elvis Presley’s rise to fame and fortune drove the most into important woman in his world to a life of drink and drugs.
But it was his mother Gladys – and not his long-suffering wife Priscilla – who was hit by tragic alcoholism, RadarOnline.com can reveal – leaving her dead aged just 46 after being unable to cope with her son’s global fame.
From the moment Elvis was born, his bond with his mom was marked by tragedy – the stillbirth of his identical twin brother, Jessie, which cast a huge and very dark shadow over their lives.
It left Gladys paranoid and fiercely protective of her surviving son – so when he hit global fame, it became too much for her and she hit the bottle to numb her crippling anxiety over his safety and health.
The early years for the Presley family were fraught with other challenges.
Elvis' father, Vernon, was imprisoned for cheque forgery – forcing Gladys to move with young Elvis in with relatives, a situation that only strengthened the unique bond she shared with her son.
In the absence of her husband, the two became inseparable, often sharing a bed and communicating in a language of their own creation.
Her over-protectiveness knew no bounds.
She forbade Elvis from playing sports, fearing for his safety, and even sent him to school with his own cutlery due to a lack of trust in the hygiene of the cafeteria.
Gladys also walked him to school daily and was quick to confront any peers she perceived as threatening to him.
Her fierce love became even more pronounced when he fell seriously ill with tonsillitis.
Without funds for medical care, the family turned to prayer, believing his recovery was a divine sign that he was destined for greatness.
On his 11th birthday, he wanted bike, but his mom opted for a guitar, convinced it would encourage his singing talent.
With a pastor's guidance, he learned to play, leading him to discover a passion that would change his life – and the world of pop culture – forever.
A move from Tupelo to Memphis at 14 opened him up to the vibrant world of rhythm and blues, steering him towards his destiny as a singer, a dream his mum wholeheartedly supported, even in the face of her husband's skepticism.
His rise to fame was meteoric.
After graduating high school, he recorded My Happiness at Sun Records as a gift for his mother, but with success came unforeseen challenges.
While on tour, he maintained his nightly calls with Gladys.
But her joy quickly turned to dread as she struggled to share her son with the world.
As Presley’s fame skyrocketed, so too did his mum’s feelings of isolation.
Reports suggest she longed for simpler times, lamenting, "I wish we was poor again, I really do."
For his mother everything was happening too quickly and, as his success grew, so did her fears.
She began drinking and taking diet pills to try to quash a growing despondency.
Despite living in the Graceland mansion and the lavish gifts her son bought for her she missed her boy.
The crushing blow came in March 1958 when Presley received his army draft notice.
Despite being offered a Special Service Status to entertain troops, his manager insisted he fulfil his duty.
The separation was unbearable for his mother, leading her towards severe depression and reliance on alcohol.
Tragically, just five months later, she passed away, leaving her superstar son shattered.
In a poignant scene, the day after her death, Elvis and Vernon were photographed on the steps of Graceland, openly grieving the loss of the woman who was, as Elvis described, "all we lived for."