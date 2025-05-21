EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Convinced Brutal Rehab Confession Session About His Affairs' Has 'Killed Any Chance of Him Getting Back With Jennifer Garner'

The source said: "It was one of the last chapters in Ben's rehab journey.

"He found the process really painful at the time, but he's still haunted with shame over it now. He hates he messed it up with Jennifer and secretly yearns to get her back."

Another insider added about the session that reduced Affleck and Garner to tears: "He and Jen both ended up in tears by the end of his first session where he opened up about his affair and relationships as it opened up a lot of wounds."

The confessional meeting took place during 52-year-old Affleck's time at The Canyons rehabilitation facility in Malibu in 2018.

But the raw details of the session have come back to haunt Affleck as Garner, also 52, is reportedly engaged to long-term boyfriend John Miller, 46.

Our source said: "Ben is devastated by the rumors Jen is getting engaged to John and thinks his affairs confession totally ruined his chances of getting her back."