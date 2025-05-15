EXCLUSIVE: How Ben Affleck's Ex Jennifer Garner Has 'Cold Feet' Over Getting Engaged to Boyfriend John Miller – 'It's a Kick in the Guts For Him'

Lovebirds Jennifer Garner and John Miller have put their problems behind them and are once again packing on the PDA – but the 13 Going on 30 beauty’s reluctance to get engaged could sink the couple’s romantic boat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, Garner, 53, adores the 47-year-old burger chain CEO, but she won't commit to setting a wedding date – or even agree to an official engagement – which is causing more strife in their on-again, off-again relationship.

"Jen has been dangling the carrot of a wedding for at least two years, but she has yet to firm up anything, and that’s got John frustrated and annoyed," our insider said.