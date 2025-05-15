EXCLUSIVE: How Ben Affleck's Ex Jennifer Garner Has 'Cold Feet' Over Getting Engaged to Boyfriend John Miller – 'It's a Kick in the Guts For Him'
Lovebirds Jennifer Garner and John Miller have put their problems behind them and are once again packing on the PDA – but the 13 Going on 30 beauty’s reluctance to get engaged could sink the couple’s romantic boat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, Garner, 53, adores the 47-year-old burger chain CEO, but she won't commit to setting a wedding date – or even agree to an official engagement – which is causing more strife in their on-again, off-again relationship.
"Jen has been dangling the carrot of a wedding for at least two years, but she has yet to firm up anything, and that’s got John frustrated and annoyed," our insider said.
The insider added: "John figured they’d be publicly engaged by now, but she keeps putting him off and insists on keeping the status quo – and he's putting his foot down."
Alias actress Garner was first linked to Miller in 2018 – three years after separating from now ex-husband Ben Affleck, 52.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said moviemaker Affleck’s constant presence around Garner following his 2024 split with diva Jennifer Lopez has been a source of irritation for Miller.
Insiders added the businessman was especially peeved after photos emerged in March of the divorced hunk putting his arms around Garner during a day with their shared kids at a paintball park.
"He's pleased that Ben isn't hovering so much as he was. That was a huge mess that he and Jen had to wade through," our source said.
The source went on: "But he doesn't want this same old dance around the engagement issue. He wants to know where he stands and to stop putting it off."
Our insider also explained Garner likes having her personal space and independence – and added: "Things are liable to get hectic between Jen and John unless she gives him what he wants or makes up her mind.
"Jen and John broke up for a few months in 2020 but got back together.
"She remembers how hard that was and doesn't want to lose John, but she doesn't want to be pushed into something she's not ready for either."