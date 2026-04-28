Elon Musk Under Fire for 'Creepy' Remark About Sydney Sweeney's 'Great' Cleavage
April 28 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Elon Musk is feeling the wrath from social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after he made a "creepy" comment about Sydney Sweeney's cleavage.
The billionaire turned heads, and not for a good reason, while on the All-In podcast, which focuses on business and technology, and is hosted by four venture capitalists.
Elon Musk's 'Creepy' Comment Revealed
During his appearance, Musk decides to take off his sweatshirt, taking this opportunity to drop the comment.
"You thought Sydney Sweeney's boobs were great. Have you seen mine?" the 54-year-old joked. "Great A moobs... I should say there's no such thing as great A moobs."
While Musk and the hosts erupted into laughs, X users didn't find the comments as hilarious, as they were quick to go off on the world's richest man and brand him "creepy."
"This is not cute," one person responded, and another added, "Ahhh, obsessed with Sweeney's boobs, pathetic."
A third asked, "Why is Elon like this?"
Musk is no stranger to making others feel uncomfortable when it comes to making comments about the Euphoria actress. Back in December, the X owner drooled over Sweeney's body following her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, The Housemaid.
After Variety posted a clip of the 28-year-old posing for cameras on the red carpet in a tight white gown, Musk was focused on a specific part of her body.
He responded with an AI meme of a woman with large cleavage smiling alongside the caption, "What it looks like." The second part of the meme included the words, "How it feels," and showed another person's battered spine.
"Can't be easy," Musk wrote in the caption at the time.
Elon Musk's Bizarre Mission Featuring Pregnancy
Once again, Musk was destroyed on his own platform, as one commentator said, "What a creepy comment to make," and another quipped, "She's not gonna let you inseminate her... chill," referring to Musk's knack for impregnating women.
Musk is believed to have 14 kids with four different women, many through IVF. However, there are rumors he has fathered many more that have yet to come forward.
The wealthy businessman has been trying to populate the planet, according to insiders, as he is convinced "civilization is going to crumble" unless highly intelligent people start having more kids.
Musk isn't the only one catching heat these days; Sweeney, who was axed from Devil Wears Prada 2, has also found herself drowning in hot water.
The movie star was recently accused of "sexualizing infancy" by wearing a baby costume in the new season of the popular HBO drama, Euphoria.
In one particular scene from episode one, Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, is dressed as a baby in a compromising sexual position.
"The truth is – this is sexualizing infancy. That's what this is," conservative mouthpiece, Megyn Kelly, raged on her show, while showing an image of Sweeney "spread eagle" on a couch in a baby costume.
In another scene, Sweeney's character, who is exploring a career as an OnlyFans model, is dressed as a dog and barks for her romantic partner, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.
Sweeney's light appeared to be dimming at one point, following several box office flops, combined with her controversial American Eagle ad and her lack of response. She was accused of leaning right politically, which many have pointed to to explain her numerous failed projects.
However, Sydney's film, The Housemaid, was a box office success, despite the backlash from critics.