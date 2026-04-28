Elon Musk Under Fire for 'Creepy' Remark About Sydney Sweeney's 'Great' Cleavage

The billionaire turned heads, and not for a good reason, while on the All-In podcast , which focuses on business and technology, and is hosted by four venture capitalists.

Elon Musk is feeling the wrath from social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after he made a "creepy" comment about Sydney Sweeney 's cleavage.

Musk made yet another strange comment about Sydney while on a podcast.

During his appearance, Musk decides to take off his sweatshirt, taking this opportunity to drop the comment.

"You thought Sydney Sweeney's boobs were great. Have you seen mine?" the 54-year-old joked. "Great A moobs... I should say there's no such thing as great A moobs."

While Musk and the hosts erupted into laughs, X users didn't find the comments as hilarious, as they were quick to go off on the world's richest man and brand him "creepy."

"This is not cute," one person responded, and another added, "Ahhh, obsessed with Sweeney's boobs, pathetic."

A third asked, "Why is Elon like this?"