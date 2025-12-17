Elon Musk Destroyed Over 'Creepy' Comment About Sydney Sweeney's Assets... After Actress Furiously Shot Down Plastic Surgery Rumors
Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Elon Musk has left people feeling sick over his bizarre comment about Sydney Sweeney's chest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The world's richest man couldn't help himself and decided to comment on the actress' body following her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, The Housemaid.
What Did Elon Musk Say About Sydney Sweeney?
After Variety posted a clip of the 28-year-old posing for cameras on the red carpet while wearing a tight white gown, the controversial billionaire was focused on a specific part of her body.
Musk, 54, responded with an AI meme of a woman with large b------ smiling alongside the caption, "What it looks like." The second part of the meme included the words, "How it feels," and showed another person's battered spine.
"Can't be easy," Musk wrote in the caption.
Critics were quick to respond to the Tesla boss' comment, as one person wrote, "She’s nearly 30 years younger than you. Weird."
Elon Musk's Population Dreams
Another added: "What a creepy comment to make," as one user went off, "She's not gonna let you inseminate her... chill," referring to Musk's knack for impregnating women.
Musk is believed to have 14 kids with four different women, many of them through IVF. There are rumors he has fathered many more that have yet to come forward.
Previous insiders claimed Musk is purposely trying to populate the planet, as he is convinced that "civilization is going to crumble" unless highly intelligent people start having more children.
Musk previously said, "To reach legion level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates." A "legion" was a military unit used by the Roman army that included upwards of 5,000 soldiers.
Sydney Sweeney Reveals If They're Natural
Meanwhile, Sweeney, who does not have many kids, is more focused on getting the public back on her side following a controversial American Eagle ad and several box office flops.
The blonde bombshell was recently given a lie detector test with questions handed out by her The Housemaid co-star, Amanda Seyfried. At one point, Seyfried brought up Sweeney's notable assets, as it was "the question on everybody's minds."
"I just have to ask, are your b---- real?" Seyfried asked, to which Sweeney responded, "Yes," before adding, "I've never gotten any work done anywhere."
According to the lie detector proctor, the Anyone But You star was being "truthful."
Plastic Surgery Rumors Debunked
Sweeney has been accused of going under the knife over the years, but she previously made it very clear she's nothing but natural.
In an interview with Allure, the Euphoria star said, "I have never gotten any work done. I am too scared of needles. I just, you guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional make-up and lighting... Of course, I'm gonna look different! Everybody on social media is insane."
"Also, if I did, you guys, my face would be even," the movie star added.
According to the Hollywood star, she suffered an injury near her left eye, which required 19 stitches, after a wakeboarding accident when she was younger.
"One eyelid opens a little more than the other," she admitted. "So I feel like it pulls like my eye just a little differently than the other."