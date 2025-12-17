Elon Musk Destroyed Over 'Creepy' Comment About Sydney Sweeney's Assets... After Actress Furiously Shot Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

After Variety posted a clip of the 28-year-old posing for cameras on the red carpet while wearing a tight white gown, the controversial billionaire was focused on a specific part of her body.

Musk, 54, responded with an AI meme of a woman with large b------ smiling alongside the caption, "What it looks like." The second part of the meme included the words, "How it feels," and showed another person's battered spine.

"Can't be easy," Musk wrote in the caption.

Critics were quick to respond to the Tesla boss' comment, as one person wrote, "She’s nearly 30 years younger than you. Weird."