Sydney Sweeney Reveals If Her Assets Are Real During Lie Detector Test — 'It's the Question on Everybody's Minds'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has been forced to clarify if her b------ are real during a very personal lie detector test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress was grilled on her famous assets by her Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, who claimed it was "the question on everybody's minds."
Real Or Fake?
Seyfried said, "I just have to ask, are your b---- real?"
Sweeney awkwardly replied, "Yes," before adding, while laughing, "I've never gotten any work done anywhere."
The lie detector proctor confirmed the Euphoria star, 28, was being "truthful."
"Can I touch 'em?" Seyfried, 40, joked.
"Sure," Sweeney playfully responded.
Her admission to Seyfried was the second time this week the White Lotus star was questioned on cosmetic surgery rumors.
Sweeney is adamant she has never gone under the knife, saying, "I have never gotten work done … I am so scared of needles, you have no idea."
'I'm Doing It For Myself'
Speaking last October, Sweeney told of her desire to "age gracefully."
When discussing the speculation about her looks, the actress shared that it wasn’t fair to be compared to a photo of herself when she was 12 years old.
"Of course, I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now, and I'm 15 years older," she said at the time. The movie star even confirmed she didn’t have any tattoos.
The Anyone But You star also addressed how fans think they know her based on the diverse characters she plays on screen.
"So when people think, 'Ah, she's a s-- symbol,' or 'She's leaning into that,' I'm like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself, and I feel strong,'" she explained.
Sweeney shared that her goal is to "inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got."
'I Hate Needles!'
Radar recently revealed Sweeney appears to be quickly losing her steam in Hollywood, as several box office flops combined with her controversial American Eagle ad and her lack of response have created a major roadblock in her career.
Sweeney has also been accused of leaning right politically, which many have pointed to to explain her numerous failed projects.
However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for the blonde bombshell, according to public relations expert Crystal Gorges.
She told Radar, "Right now Sydney Sweeney feels overexposed and underloved. The issue isn't one bad campaign or rumors about politics.
"The issue is that a chunk of the audience has decided they do not like her vibe, and she has done nothing to change the story."
According to Gorges, Sweeney "looks defensive and disconnected, which is celebrity poison. People think she is entitled and trying way too hard."
It may not all be bleak for Sweeney, as Gorges even proposed a plan for Sweeney to get over this major hurdle.
She explained: "Sydney can't fix this with a statement. She needs a likability reset. She has to show humility, humor, and a reason for fans to root for her again. A smart move would be a project where she plays against type or something that shows her taking a risk."