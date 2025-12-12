Sydney Sweeney Reveals If Her Assets Are Real During Lie Detector Test — 'It's the Question on Everybody's Minds'

Speaking last October, Sweeney told of her desire to "age gracefully."

When discussing the speculation about her looks, the actress shared that it wasn’t fair to be compared to a photo of herself when she was 12 years old.

"Of course, I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now, and I'm 15 years older," she said at the time. The movie star even confirmed she didn’t have any tattoos.

The Anyone But You star also addressed how fans think they know her based on the diverse characters she plays on screen.

"So when people think, 'Ah, she's a s-- symbol,' or 'She's leaning into that,' I'm like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself, and I feel strong,'" she explained.

Sweeney shared that her goal is to "inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got."