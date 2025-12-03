Your tip
Sydney Sweeney Labeled 'Celebrity Poison' as 'Entitled' Actress Bombs Career With 'Disconnected' Attitude After Failed Projects and Political Backlash

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has been branded 'celebrity poison' due to her behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney appears to be quickly losing her steam in Hollywood, as several box office flops combined with her controversial American Eagle ad and her lack of response have created a major roadblock in her career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 28-year-old has also been accused of leaning right politically, which many have pointed to to explain her numerous failed projects.

Sweeney Feels 'Overexposed and Underloved'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney's career has taken a hit after several box office flops... and a controversial American Eagle ad.

However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for the blonde bombshell, according to public relations expert Crystal Gorges.

She told Radar, "Right now Sydney Sweeney feels overexposed and underloved. The issue isn't one bad campaign or rumors about politics. The issue is that a chunk of the audience has decided they do not like her vibe, and she has done nothing to change the story."

According to Gorges, Sweeney "looks defensive and disconnected, which is celebrity poison. People think she is entitled and trying way too hard."

It may not all be bleak for the Anyone But You star, as Gorges even proposed a plan for Sweeney to get over this major hurdle.

How Sweeney Can Save Her Career

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The 28-year-old saw her film, 'Christy,' barely make any noise at the box office.

She explained: "Sydney can't fix this with a statement. She needs a likability reset. She has to show humility, humor, and a reason for fans to root for her again. A smart move would be a project where she plays against type or something that shows her taking a risk."

Gorges suggested the movie star should also "avoid political fights entirely. The public is waiting for her to either melt down or break through. If she wants to win back fans, she has to stop acting like the star of the moment and start acting like someone who knows she has something to prove."

Sweeney's stock took a stumble after she appeared in an American Eagle ad, which was labeled "racist" and "Nazi-propaganda."

In the commercial, Sweeney pulls up and buttons her jeans and tells viewers, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."

Sweeney Refuses to Apologize Over Controversial Ad

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The movie star's American Eagle ad was labeled 'Nazi' propaganda.

"My jeans are blue," Sweeney adds. While President Trump called it "the HOTTEST ad out there," not everyone was on board, as one person accused the ad of being a "Nazi dog whistle."

Another said at the time: "Sydney Sweeney is doing everything in her power to cater to the fetishes of white neo nazi men."

Following the backlash, Sweeney refused to apologize during an interview with GQ journalist Katherine Stoeffel, and instead was head over heels for Trump's praise, calling the moment "surreal."

And in response to the American Eagle ad, the actress said, "I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney was recently mocked for showing off her 'Republican look.'

Sweeney, who was recently accused of showing off her "Republican look," has also seen her films flop at the box office, including her boxer biopic, Christy, about Christy Martin.

Another one of her flops, Eden, which also stars Ana de Armas, will be making its way to Netflix later this month. The Ron Howard-directed film is believed to have had a budget of about $55million, but only brought in a bit over $2.8million worldwide.

