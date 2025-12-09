'I Hate Needles!': Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at Claims She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her 'Uneven Face'

And the Euphoria star claims there is one significant factor her naysayers are not considering, which she believes proves she’s never gone under the knife.

Sweeney explained: "I have never gotten any work done. I am too scared of needles. I just, you guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional make-up and lighting.

"Of course, I'm gonna look different! Everybody on social media is insane!"

The actress added: "Also, if I did, you guys, my face would be even."