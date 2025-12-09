Your tip
'I Hate Needles!': Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at Claims She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her 'Uneven Face'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney insists she has never had plastic surgery after social media users speculated she's had some cosmetic help.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has shut down wild claims she's had plastic surgery on her face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, 28, has been the subject of intense speculation on social media regarding her appearance, namely, whether she's had a little cosmetic help with her facial features.

Sweeney Goes Off On Claims

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney says she has an 'uneven' face due to a wakeboarding accident as a youngster.

And the Euphoria star claims there is one significant factor her naysayers are not considering, which she believes proves she’s never gone under the knife.

Sweeney explained: "I have never gotten any work done. I am too scared of needles. I just, you guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional make-up and lighting.

"Of course, I'm gonna look different! Everybody on social media is insane!"

The actress added: "Also, if I did, you guys, my face would be even."

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The 'Euphoria' star insisted she's frightened of 'needles,' which also puts her off.

Sweeney went on to explain how she suffered an injury near her left eye, which required 19 stitches, following a wakeboarding accident when she was younger.

"One eyelid opens a little more than the other," she confessed. "So I feel like it pulls like my eye just a little differently than the other."

Her revelation comes two months after Sweeney told of her plans on "aging gracefully."

Sweeney is currently one of Hollywood's most talked-about stars, and her career exploded following the furore surrounding her controversial American Eagle "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" campaign.

Sweeney's Career on the Fence?

Scooter Braun reportedly met Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding before their romance began.
Source: MEGA

Pals fears Sweeney's career may be impacted by the influence of new boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

However, Radar recently told her pals fear all her good work may be undone thanks to her new relationship with music exec Scooter Braun.

An insider said, “Scooter made her a lot of promises about what he could help her achieve with her career, and she's extremely ambitious, so of course that got her attention.

"It started as a business connection. That's how he got into her orbit when a lot of other men were getting shut out. Then suddenly it morphed into something else entirely, and she's now lovestruck."

The source continued: "Sydney has the world at her feet. She genuinely doesn't need Scooter's help to get anything done.

"But she's started running all her business decisions by him and acting like his word is gospel. It looks to her friends like this guy's got a hold on her. Everyone is whispering about it."

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney's obsession with brands and lucrative endorsement deals could also harm acting roles.

Radar also told how Sweeney’s obsession with brands and securing lucrative endorsement deals may also impact her movie career.

One senior PR strategist said, "There's a sense she's curating a lifestyle brand first and an acting career second. When the marketing outshines the work, people start asking what lane she really wants to be in."

Another source added: "She's at risk of being packaged the way reality stars are – not for performance but for visibility. That's the worry – her being doomed to end up like a one-woman Kardashian family, with only brand endorsements and romantic drama to earn her money."

