EXCLUSIVE: 'Lovestruck' Sydney Sweeney, 28, Leaving Pals 'Worried' as New Boyfriend Scooter Braun, 44, 'Got a Hold on Her' and Now Involved in Major Career Decisions

Smitten Sydney Sweeney is getting super serious with new boyfriend Scooter Braun – but friends fear the high-power talent boss may become a control freak Svengali who'll weasel his way into running the rising star's professional life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Scooter made her a lot of promises about what he can help her achieve with her career, and she's extremely ambitious, so of course that got her attention," an insider said.

The 44-year-old executive – who once shepherded the careers of superstar singers, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – currently serves as a board member and advisor to the international entertainment giant Hybe.