Sydney Sweeney
Exclusive

'Lovestruck' Sydney Sweeney, 28, Leaving Pals 'Worried' as New Boyfriend Scooter Braun, 44, 'Got a Hold on Her' and Now Involved in Major Career Decisions

Sydney Sweeney's friends fear Scooter Braun's influence as he steers the actress's major career moves.
Source: MEGA

Nov. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Smitten Sydney Sweeney is getting super serious with new boyfriend Scooter Braun – but friends fear the high-power talent boss may become a control freak Svengali who'll weasel his way into running the rising star's professional life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Scooter made her a lot of promises about what he can help her achieve with her career, and she's extremely ambitious, so of course that got her attention," an insider said.

The 44-year-old executive – who once shepherded the careers of superstar singers, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande – currently serves as a board member and advisor to the international entertainment giant Hybe.

First Spotting Together

Scooter Braun reportedly met Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding before their romance began.
Source: MEGA

In June, Braun was spotted hanging out with the busty beauty after meeting at the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy.

"It started as a business connection. That's how he got into her orbit when a lot of other men were getting shut out," the insider explained. "Then suddenly it morphed into something else entirely, and she's now lovestruck."

The actress, 28, ended her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino in early 2025 after seven years as a couple – but is now said to be considering moving in with Braun.

Already Wrapped Up In Scooter

Friends said Sweeney vowed to stay single after splitting from Jonathan Davino, but quickly fell for Braun.
Source: MEGA

The source added: "When she broke up with Jonathan, she made such a big deal about wanting to stay single for at least a year to get to know herself after so many years in a relationship. And here she is, already completely wrapped up in another guy."

After making a splash in HBO's Euphoria, Sweeney's career has skyrocketed with roles in The White Lotus, Anyone but You and the boxing movie Christy.

She also generated massive attention with her controversial "great jeans" advertising campaign for American Eagle.

Pals Are Left Worried Her Sydney

Critics accused Sweeney's American Eagle 'great jeans' campaign of promoting eugenics, even though the denim collab sold out in a week.
Source: MEGA

Critics accused it of promoting eugenics, but the denim collab sold out in a week.

The insider said: "Sydney has the world at her feet. She genuinely doesn't need Scooter's help to get anything done.

"But she's started running all her business decisions by him and acting like his word is gospel. It looks to her friends like this guy's got a hold on her. Everyone is whispering about it."

