Jeff Bezos 'Shut Down Elton John's $6Million Price Tag' to Perform at Billionaire's Venice Wedding — But Iconic Singer Got The Last Laugh

"Elton doesn’t do budget bookings,” a source joked to Rob Shuter for his Substack. "Jeff tried to negotiate, but Elton took his music and the paycheck elsewhere."

And where did the legendary singer decide to take his talents? To Bridgehampton, New York, for New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft's Fourth of July party at his mansion.

According to reports, John set aside an hour to perform at the event, all while wearing a yellow suit and slapping away on his red piano.