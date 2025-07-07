Jeff Bezos 'Shut Down Elton John's $6Million Price Tag' to Perform at Billionaire's Venice Wedding — But Iconic Singer Got The Last Laugh
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's "wedding of the century" was a star-studded affair, but Elton John was not a part of the festivities due to his hefty price tag, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Amazon boss is said to have rejected the Rocketman hitmaker's $6million asking price to perform at the high-profile couple's Venice bash... and Bezos said no thanks.
A Tad Too Pricey?
"Elton doesn’t do budget bookings,” a source joked to Rob Shuter for his Substack. "Jeff tried to negotiate, but Elton took his music and the paycheck elsewhere."
And where did the legendary singer decide to take his talents? To Bridgehampton, New York, for New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft's Fourth of July party at his mansion.
According to reports, John set aside an hour to perform at the event, all while wearing a yellow suit and slapping away on his red piano.
John Still Gets His Cash
"He got his full fee,” the insider said. "And everything else he wanted. Bezos may have passed, but Kraft made sure Elton left smiling."
John, 78, wasn't the only notable name at Kraft and Dana Blumberg's party; fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi attended, as well as boxer Mike Tyson, Jerry Seinfeld, and action movie icon Sylvester Stallone.
The Tiny Dancer singer, along with Lady Gaga, was said to be on the fence over whether to attend and perform at the pricey wedding, especially given the outrage surrounding the environmental impact of super yachts used by guests, as well as reports concerning the harsh treatment of Amazon workers.
"The Bezos wedding may be a giant payday, but it's hardly a great look for their 'do-gooder' reputations," a source previously told RadarOnline.com just a few days before the wedding.
They added: "Both Elton and Gaga have expressed worries about how performing at the ceremony may affect their respective brands, and they fear being labeled hypocrites."
At the time, a representative for the Poker Face singer denied she had been approached to perform at the wedding.
Plenty of other famous faces didn't get an invite in their mailbox, including Charlize Theron, who didn't hold back her thoughts.
Snubbed Celebs Fight Back!
"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding...but that's OK because they suck and we're cool," the Fast X actress said while speaking at her fifth annual eponymous fundraising event for humanitarian aid to Africa.
Former NBC Today show co-anchor Katie Couric also went off when she commented on a picture of 55-year-old Sanchez in her white lace Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown.
"Welcome to the eighties – when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back," Couric said in a now-deleted comment.
Former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell also destroyed the couple... and even Oprah Winfrey took a hit for attending the wedding.
The 63-year-old, alongside a photo displaying Sanchez's dramatic transformation, went off: "The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it. Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really – how is that possible?
"He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric, he is not a nice man. And his fake fembot wife. Who looks like that? Why would he choose her?"
"After the salt of the earth, Mackenzie? Sold his soul. Is that what it looks like from here? The devil is smiling. At all his conquests," O'Donnell concluded, referring to Bezos' ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, who was praised by other celebrities.