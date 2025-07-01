Your tip
Jeff Bezos

Hollywood Liberals Slammed as 'Disgusting' for Bleating They Weren't Invited to Jeff Bezos 'Vulgar' Wedding

Photo of Katie Couric
Source: MEGA

Hollywood stars weren't shy about sharing their thoughts about the wedding.

July 1 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Since the Bezos extravaganza kicked off – Hollywood liberals have been nonstop complaining about not landing an invite to the "wedding of the century."

RadarOnline.com can reveal how some of the biggest stars in the business haven't held back when making vicious digs at Jeff Bezos, his now wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos and all of their guests.

Feeling Left Out?

charlize theron
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron didn't hold back her thoughts on not scoring an invite.

While dozens of A-list celebrities were flying in to Italy on their private jets, actress Charlize Theron didn't hold back her thoughts on not scoring an invite.

While speaking at her fifth annual eponymous fundraising event for humanitarian aid to Africa, the 49-year-old Hollywood star said: "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding...but that's OK because they suck and we're cool."

While some celebs were angry over not landing an invite, former NBC Today show co-anchor Katie Couric commented on a picture of 55-year-old Lauren in her white lace Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown before quickly deleting it.

"Welcome to the eighties – when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back," Couric said in a now-deleted comment.

katie couric sparks health alert as she appears to be going bald
Source: MEGA

Former NBC Today show co-anchor Katie Couric commented on a picture and deleted it.

Another actress, Olivia Munn opted to praise Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott on the weekend of his wedding.

As previously reported, Scott pledged to donate at least half of her $38 billion divorce settlement to charity, which the actress praised as "truly incredible."

Rosie's Take

rosie odonnell hollywood suck up act branded phony showbiz pariah
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell took to Instagram to slam the wedding and guests.

Shortly after the wedding wrapped up, former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell took to Instagram to slam the wedding and guests - including fellow talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

She wrote, alongside a photo displaying Sanchez' dramatic transformation: "The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it. Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really - how is that possible?

"He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric, he is not a nice man. And his fake fembot wife. Who looks like that? Why would he choose her? After the salt of the earth Mackenzie? Sold his soul. Is what it looks like from here? The devil is smiling. At all his conquests."

Besides Winfrey, other major celebrities who attended included Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady, Usher, Ivanka Trump, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more.

Wedding Protests

photo of lauren sanchez and jeff bezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

The high-profile kicked off their wedding in Venice.

Before the event even kicked off, the Bezos wedding was welcomed with protests in Venice, Italy filled with locals who were livid over the location choice.

Before the event started, crowds were already protesting against the wedding in St. Mark's Square – just days before all of the A-list celebrities arrived in the city by private jets and boats.

As seen in photos on social media, a huge banner with Bezos's face on it read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more tax."

Members from the group, Everyone Hates Elon, also participated in the protests to bring awareness to the "environmental and social injustice of the wedding."

