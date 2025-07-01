Hollywood Liberals Slammed as 'Disgusting' for Bleating They Weren't Invited to Jeff Bezos 'Vulgar' Wedding

While dozens of A-list celebrities were flying in to Italy on their private jets, actress Charlize Theron didn't hold back her thoughts on not scoring an invite.

While speaking at her fifth annual eponymous fundraising event for humanitarian aid to Africa, the 49-year-old Hollywood star said: "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding...but that's OK because they suck and we're cool."

While some celebs were angry over not landing an invite, former NBC Today show co-anchor Katie Couric commented on a picture of 55-year-old Lauren in her white lace Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown before quickly deleting it.

"Welcome to the eighties – when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back," Couric said in a now-deleted comment.