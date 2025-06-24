EXCLUSIVE: Super-Woke Sir Elton John and Lady Gaga 'Weighing Up Whether To Perform at Jeff Bezos' Wedding' Ahead of Inevitable 'Hypocrisy' Backlash
Superstars Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John are weighing up whether to perform at Jeff Bezos' wedding over fears of a fan backlash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair has been personally requested by the Amazon boss and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez to provide the entertainment at their star-studded Venice nuptials this weekend.
'In The Pockets Of Billionaires'
But according to insiders, both musicians are quietly concerned over their association with the wedding, given the outrage surrounding the environmental impact of super yachts used by guests, plus reports concerning the harsh treatment of Amazon workers.
There is also the unwelcome tag of "being in the pockets of billionaires," which is an image neither artist wants to be aligned with.
A source said: "The Bezos wedding may be a giant payday, but it's hardly a great look for their 'do-gooder' reputations.
"Both Elton and Gaga have expressed worries about how performing at the ceremony may affect their respective brands, and they fear being labeled hypocrites."
A-List Guests
The wedding is expected to take place on the San Giorgio Maggiore island.
It's an open-air amphitheater with water views and the perfect setting for big-name entertainers, such as Gaga and Elton, to take the stage.
Another spot the couple reportedly considered is the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a 14th-century charity building containing magnificent Renaissance frescoes, which can hold up to 1,000 people.
It played host to a papal conclave in 1799 and a G7 summit in 1987.
The guest list contains A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, plus Katy Perry and husband Orlando Bloom.
Leonardo DiCaprio is also expected to attend.
Wedding Protests
However, "the wedding of the century" is hardly being embraced by locals.
Activists opposed to the disruption of the city and the environmental impact of the large gathering have slapped posters across Venice deriding Bezos and claiming he wants to turn the entire town into his personal party.
They are planning to greet that party with noisy protests.
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has suggested that the rabble might be quieted by a contribution to Venetian coffers, and sources say that donations have definitely been made.
But Matteo Secchi, founder of Venessia.com, a group that defends the city’s heritage, moaned: "This is Venice behaving as a prostitute."
Sánchez's dress is likely to be an Oscar de la Renta gown, the same designer she wore to the Met Gala last month.
The bride also has a deep connection to Dolce & Gabbana — not only did her son, Nikko Gonzalez, walk the runway for their Milan Fashion Week show last summer, but Morris Ceron, director general of the Venice council, claims to have first heard about the wedding from Domenico Dolce.
The couple also was spotted having fittings at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan, so it’s likely they will be sporting the brand's designs during the weekend festivities.
She also will be flashing her 20-carat diamond ring, which Bezos placed under her pillow before proposing.