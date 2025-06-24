Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jeff Bezos
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Super-Woke Sir Elton John and Lady Gaga 'Weighing Up Whether To Perform at Jeff Bezos' Wedding' Ahead of Inevitable 'Hypocrisy' Backlash

image of elton john and lady gaga
Source: MEGA

Sir Elton and Lady Gaga are being lined up to perform at Jeff Bezos' wedding but both artists have doubts over whether the gig will be good for their brands.

June 24 2025, Updated 1:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Superstars Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John are weighing up whether to perform at Jeff Bezos' wedding over fears of a fan backlash.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair has been personally requested by the Amazon boss and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez to provide the entertainment at their star-studded Venice nuptials this weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

'In The Pockets Of Billionaires'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bezos and fiancée Sánchez are believed to have personally requested Elton and Gaga to perform at their Venice nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

But according to insiders, both musicians are quietly concerned over their association with the wedding, given the outrage surrounding the environmental impact of super yachts used by guests, plus reports concerning the harsh treatment of Amazon workers.

There is also the unwelcome tag of "being in the pockets of billionaires," which is an image neither artist wants to be aligned with.

A source said: "The Bezos wedding may be a giant payday, but it's hardly a great look for their 'do-gooder' reputations.

"Both Elton and Gaga have expressed worries about how performing at the ceremony may affect their respective brands, and they fear being labeled hypocrites."

Article continues below advertisement

A-List Guests

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are some of the top names on the guest list.

Article continues below advertisement

The wedding is expected to take place on the San Giorgio Maggiore island.

It's an open-air amphitheater with water views and the perfect setting for big-name entertainers, such as Gaga and Elton, to take the stage.

Another spot the couple reportedly considered is the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a 14th-century charity building containing magnificent Renaissance frescoes, which can hold up to 1,000 people.

It played host to a papal conclave in 1799 and a G7 summit in 1987.

The guest list contains A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, plus Katy Perry and husband Orlando Bloom.

Leonardo DiCaprio is also expected to attend.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Protests

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Activists are planning to protest in Venice after city chiefs agreed for the wedding to take place amid environmental concerns.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photos of Bruce Willis with family

Bruce Willis' New Family Heartbreak — As His Doting Daughter is Trolled For Posting Snap of Her Hugging 'Dying' Hollywood Star

sean diddy combs revenge plot jennifer lopez curse jail pp

EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Threat Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Issued to His Ex Jennifer Lopez From Behind Bars — And How She's 'Top of His Revenge Hit-List' If He Dodges Jail

Article continues below advertisement

However, "the wedding of the century" is hardly being embraced by locals.

Activists opposed to the disruption of the city and the environmental impact of the large gathering have slapped posters across Venice deriding Bezos and claiming he wants to turn the entire town into his personal party.

They are planning to greet that party with noisy protests.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has suggested that the rabble might be quieted by a contribution to Venetian coffers, and sources say that donations have definitely been made.

But Matteo Secchi, founder of Venessia.com, a group that defends the city’s heritage, moaned: "This is Venice behaving as a prostitute."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Bride Sánchez is expected wear an Oscar de la Renta gown on her big day.

Sánchez's dress is likely to be an Oscar de la Renta gown, the same designer she wore to the Met Gala last month.

The bride also has a deep connection to Dolce & Gabbana — not only did her son, Nikko Gonzalez, walk the runway for their Milan Fashion Week show last summer, but Morris Ceron, director general of the Venice council, claims to have first heard about the wedding from Domenico Dolce.

The couple also was spotted having fittings at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan, so it’s likely they will be sporting the brand's designs during the weekend festivities.

She also will be flashing her 20-carat diamond ring, which Bezos placed under her pillow before proposing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.