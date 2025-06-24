EXCLUSIVE: Super-Woke Sir Elton John and Lady Gaga 'Weighing Up Whether To Perform at Jeff Bezos' Wedding' Ahead of Inevitable 'Hypocrisy' Backlash

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair has been personally requested by the Amazon boss and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez to provide the entertainment at their star-studded Venice nuptials this weekend.

Superstars Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John are weighing up whether to perform at Jeff Bezos ' wedding over fears of a fan backlash.

But according to insiders, both musicians are quietly concerned over their association with the wedding, given the outrage surrounding the environmental impact of super yachts used by guests, plus reports concerning the harsh treatment of Amazon workers.

There is also the unwelcome tag of "being in the pockets of billionaires," which is an image neither artist wants to be aligned with.

A source said: "The Bezos wedding may be a giant payday, but it's hardly a great look for their 'do-gooder' reputations.

"Both Elton and Gaga have expressed worries about how performing at the ceremony may affect their respective brands, and they fear being labeled hypocrites."