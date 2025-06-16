EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy 'Locked In Howard Hughes-Style Kingdom' — As He's a 'Germaphobe' Too Scared to Leave Gilded Mansion
Nutty Professor star Eddie Murphy's crippling OCD can be exposed as so extreme the comic gets panicked going out in public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Every object in the perfectionist performer's Hollywood mansion must be placed in accordance with his wishes, he despises surprises and even has "movie nights" timetabled so he will never break routine.
He also barely knows how to cook as he rarely touches food and his own cooker – which is handled by the comic's personal chef and army of domestic staff.
The extent of his OCD can be revealed more than 20 years after he told cops he was "obsessive-compulsive with cleanliness" when he was caught picking up a transsexual hooker while married to first wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.
Crippling Condition
His scandal has now been resurfaced by fans as his son Angel, 18, who he had with former Spice Girl Mel B, has just come out as trans.
The A-lister's OCD is the reason his brief 2006 relationship with troubled Mel – who also did a stint as an America’s Got Talent judge.
Lifting the lid on his illness, the singer said about Murphy's hidden obsessions: "His bathroom is perfect and he lives in a paradise home.
"He doesn't like surprises, he doesn't like disorder – all those seemingly mad, impromptu comedy performances are carefully constructed.
"There was something about Eddie's house that was like a gilded cage… he was an anxious germaphobe… a total germ freak."
Brutal Order
Mel also revealed Murphy hated when she sent his staff away and made him cook – as he "barely knew how to use" his cooker.
"You had to learn Eddie's rules… what nights we could spend with his friends, when to cook and when we could watch TV," she sneered about their relationship, which has been shrouded in mystery.
She added: "I had to brainstorm film choices with his friend because I saw it as a test.
"Nothing was really in my control. I knew I could never like this and be part of Eddie's kingdom … his family, chefs, managers always turning up."
Mel added Murphy also had a routine at night of wandering around his mega-mansion ensuring every door and window was locked – and double-locked.
Despite the breakdown of their relationship, Mel added in her memoir Brutally Honest Murphy made a groveling two-hour 2am call to her mum in Britain before going cold on the singer and claiming he wasn't the father of their child Angel, born a girl.
After making millions starring in 1980s romps including Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places and Coming To America, Murphy became the butt of jokes after being interrogated by cops for driving around with transsexual prostitute Atisone Seiuli, aka Shalimar.
Past Scandal
The incident happened on May 2, 1997, when police pulled over the comic at 4.45am driving in his Toyota Land Cruiser along homosexual hooker hotspot Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood.
Deputies determined no illegal activity had occurred, although Murphy’s passenger – described by officers as a "known transsexual prostitute" – was picked up on an outstanding prostitution warrant.
Murphy said his brush with the hooker was part of his campaign of helping out sex workers on the streets by giving them advice and cash.
And he mentioned how he scrubbed the car clean after Seiuli was taken away by police.
He later said: "I'm obsessive-compulsive with cleanliness. After I got home, I wiped off the door handle and the stuff that person had touched."
An insider told us: "Everything Mel said in her book has gotten worse and worse over the years.
"Eddie can now barely cope with leaving his home – he's living like Hollywood recluse Howard Hughes up in his ivory tower.
"It's become a real problem and it's part of the reason he's barely acting anymore as sets are a nightmare of germs for him."