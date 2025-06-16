Nutty Professor star Eddie Murphy's crippling OCD can be exposed as so extreme the comic gets panicked going out in public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Every object in the perfectionist performer's Hollywood mansion must be placed in accordance with his wishes, he despises surprises and even has "movie nights" timetabled so he will never break routine.

He also barely knows how to cook as he rarely touches food and his own cooker – which is handled by the comic's personal chef and army of domestic staff.

The extent of his OCD can be revealed more than 20 years after he told cops he was "obsessive-compulsive with cleanliness" when he was caught picking up a transsexual hooker while married to first wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.