EXCLUSIVE: Why Dad-of-10 Eddie Murphy Planned to Get the Snip After Being Trolled Over His Lack of 'Pull-Out Skills'

Tipsters previously said: "He and Paige were thinking about having another baby for a while — but barring a dramatic change of heart it's not happening now.

"They've got their hands full with the two young ones they've got — plus Eddie's other kids who are more than welcome to come and go as they please. It's chaotic at times, but Eddie loves it."

The Beverly Hills Cop star has quite the Hollywood-sized family tree, sharing Izzy and Max with Butcher, Eric with ex Paulette McNeely, Christian with former flame Tamara Hood, and Bria, Miles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell.

Additionally, he shares daughter Angel with Spice Girl Mel B.

Fellow comedian Tracy Morgan even once joked about Murphy's notorious virility while presenting him with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

She teased: "You got ten children. You're pull-out game is weak."

Though Eddie laughed, Bitched visibly cringed by his side in the audience – but sources have claimed she hasn't been interested in getting knocked up.

One previously revealed: "Paige isn't keen on going through another pregnancy. So, they're just going to be happy with what they've got. There will be more time for loving, too, which makes them both happy."