EXCLUSIVE: Why Dad-of-10 Eddie Murphy Planned to Get the Snip After Being Trolled Over His Lack of 'Pull-Out Skills'
Eddie Murphy is said to have mastered fatherhood — but with ten kids, he's officially closing up shop.
Sources have claimed the actor waved the white flag after fathering double digits with five different women, with the Saturday Night Live legend even gearing up for a vasectomy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 64-year-old comedy king may love being a dad, but he recently decided it was time to hang up the baby booties – reportedly going for the snip-snip procedure to completely shut the nursery door for good.
And his wife, Paige Butcher, was said to have agreed.
Throwing In the Baby Towels
Tipsters previously said: "He and Paige were thinking about having another baby for a while — but barring a dramatic change of heart it's not happening now.
"They've got their hands full with the two young ones they've got — plus Eddie's other kids who are more than welcome to come and go as they please. It's chaotic at times, but Eddie loves it."
The Beverly Hills Cop star has quite the Hollywood-sized family tree, sharing Izzy and Max with Butcher, Eric with ex Paulette McNeely, Christian with former flame Tamara Hood, and Bria, Miles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell.
Additionally, he shares daughter Angel with Spice Girl Mel B.
Fellow comedian Tracy Morgan even once joked about Murphy's notorious virility while presenting him with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
She teased: "You got ten children. You're pull-out game is weak."
Though Eddie laughed, Bitched visibly cringed by his side in the audience – but sources have claimed she hasn't been interested in getting knocked up.
One previously revealed: "Paige isn't keen on going through another pregnancy. So, they're just going to be happy with what they've got. There will be more time for loving, too, which makes them both happy."
Though the actor has had several baby mamas, one has recently praised him as being a "proper father."
Mel – who also shares Phoenix, 26, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar and Madison, 13, with former spouse Stephen Belafonte – said she and Murphy's co-parenting relationship has only gotten stronger in recent years.
She explained: "I think being in the kind of (situation) that I was in, it was hard for me to step out and have that relationship (with Eddie) flourish.
"I managed to do it bit by bit.”
Murphy.... You ARE The Father!
The singer revealed her bond with Murphy has grown in recent years, especially after moving back to her native England and getting engaged to current fiancé Rory McPhee.
She added: “Angel is coming over (to Murphy's house). They spend time together. They go on holiday together. He has (10) kids and he’s a proper father."
After Angel was born – just months after Mel and Murphy's short-lived fling ended – the Beverly Hills Cop star initially questioned whether he was the father, but eventually agreed to a child support deal.
The singer later revealed Murphy came to regret how he handled things, saying in 2019: "He apologizes to this day about that.
"He wishes he never said it because that baby was planned; we planned that baby together, and we were madly in love, and it just went wrong, dramatically went wrong."