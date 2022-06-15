Homeless Hater? Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Mocks Streetwalker — 'I've Seen It All Now'
Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Nicole Murphy laughed as she captured a shocking clip of a nearly-buff homeless person walking the streets near Wilshire in Los Angeles.
"OK, I've seen it all now. What the hell. Oh my god," she said alongside the video posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
The Hollywood Exes star, 54, who was seated in her car, proceeded to film the woman as she pushed a cart across the street with her backside entirely exposed.
Nicole's video comes shortly after The Shade Room published new photos of the model, showing her cozying up to a new man and flashing a smile.
The Y-FOY CEO and her ex-husband, Eddie, 61, famously began their relationship back in 1988, after crossing paths at the NAACP Image Awards, where the comedian was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for the film Coming To America.
Five years later, they wed in New York City's Plaza Hotel in March 1993.
The former flames now share five kids, whom they welcomed prior to their split in 2005.
"The welfare of our children is our main concern and their best interest is our first priority," the Nutty Professor star said in a statement after they called it quits.
Since then, she has been romantically linked to NBA legend Michael Jordan and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, from whom she reportedly split in 2014.
A few years later, Nicole caused a stir when she kissed married director Antoine Fuqua.
"It was a frozen in time thing. Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen," Murphy told TV host Wendy Williams in September 2019. "It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Made better judgments … It's something that I apologize for."
"I regret it, and I apologize for it. And I am a human being, it was a mistake," she continued, stating she had a different impression of the situation.
At the time, she shut down rumors that she broke up their marriage and told other women to "do their research."
Since the ordeal, Nicole has moved forward, focusing on her family and cruelty-free, vegan, and organic skincare line, YFOY.
"You can be gorgeous at thirty, charming at forty, and irresistible for the rest of your life," she captioned a recent snap while promoting her collection.