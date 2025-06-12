Eddie Murphy's Gay Jokes Scandals Resurface as His Child Angel, 18, Comes Out as Trans
Just after Eddie Murphy's child came out as trans – scandals surrounding the actor's gay jokes resurfaced.
Back in the 1980s, during his stand-up routines, Murphy made a handful of homophobic jokes, which included a bit about having "nightmares about gay people," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eddie's Past
During the routine for 1983's Delirious, the actor and comedian made a handful of homophobic comments and even used slur words – which resulted in a massive amount of backlash for many decades.
Many years later, in 2019, Murphy reflected on his past material and the feedback he received.
In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning with Tracy Smith, the 58-year-old star admitted: "Some of it. Some of it, I cringe when I watch. I’m like, oh my God, I can’t believe I said that!"
Despite looking at his material very differently, Murphy, who joined the SNL cast at just 19 years old in 1980, tried to give himself some grace due to his age.
He added: "You’ll get a joke that’s cringey. But that’s not to say that I don’t appreciate it. I still appreciate it. And I’m going, okay, I’m a kid, saying that."
In Hot Water Again
In his 1987 stand-up special, Raw, Murphy found himself in hot water yet again when he made jokes about women battling AIDS.
A few years after the stand-up special, which grossed $50million worldwide, the actor offered an apology, saying he "deeply regrets any pain all this has caused."
He added: "Just like the rest of the world, I am more educated about AIDS in 1996 than I was in 1981. I think it is unfair to take the words of a misinformed 21-year-old and apply them to an informed 35-year-old man.
"I know how serious an issue AIDS is the world over. I know that AIDS isn’t funny. It’s 1996, and I’m a lot smarter about AIDS now."
Mel B and Eddie's Child Coming Out
Recently, it was reported Melanie Brown and Murphy's child changed pronouns and is now living as a trans man.
Angel, who was born female, made the change public after updating his pronouns in his Instagram bio section.
According to a Daily Mail source, the former couple is fully supporting their child's decision.
An insider said: "It's a decision Angel made and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie.
"There was no big event to mark it. Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable."
The former Spice Girls singer celebrated Angel's 18th birthday last month by posting a sweet tribute to highlight the milestone day.
She shared a sweet family photo and wrote: "Happy birthday to my Angel. I cannot believe you are 18. You are so special and so bright and so talented! I couldn't be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but you but you'll forever by my babyyy.
"I hope you keep chasing your dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been, my Angel.
"Love you always.'