Eddie Murphy's Gay Jokes Scandals Resurface as His Child Angel, 18, Comes Out as Trans

During the routine for 1983's Delirious, the actor and comedian made a handful of homophobic comments and even used slur words – which resulted in a massive amount of backlash for many decades.

Many years later, in 2019, Murphy reflected on his past material and the feedback he received.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning with Tracy Smith, the 58-year-old star admitted: "Some of it. Some of it, I cringe when I watch. I’m like, oh my God, I can’t believe I said that!"

Despite looking at his material very differently, Murphy, who joined the SNL cast at just 19 years old in 1980, tried to give himself some grace due to his age.

He added: "You’ll get a joke that’s cringey. But that’s not to say that I don’t appreciate it. I still appreciate it. And I’m going, okay, I’m a kid, saying that."