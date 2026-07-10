'Doomer' JD Vance Sparked Concern From Wife Usha After Veep Went Down 'Rabbit Holes' Following Friend Charlie Kirk's Murder

And after Kirk was shot and killed last September, Vance is said to have really lost himself in wild possibilities, as his "instincts told him that there was a larger plot behind the murder," Haberman and Swan claimed in their book.

They claimed the 41-year-old "went down countless online rabbit holes, becoming so consumed by the videos and the theories that his wife, Usha, told him she was worried about him."

After the right-wing activist's death, Vance filled in as host of The Charlie Kirk Show and begged for unity, as he pleaded, "I'm desperate for our country to be united in condemnation of the actions and the ideas that killed my friend. I want it so badly that I will tell you a difficult truth. We can only have it with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable."

In the same episode, Vance was open about how much the murder of his friend had impacted him, as he previously claimed it even inspired him to be a better husband to his wife.