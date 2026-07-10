'Doomer' JD Vance Sparked Concern From Wife Usha After Veep Went Down 'Rabbit Holes' Following Friend Charlie Kirk's Murder
July 9 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
JD Vance found himself knee-deep in conspiracy theories following the death of Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at least according to Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman.
In the New York Times journalists' new book, Regime Change, which features jaw-dropping claims about the Trump administration, the authors claimed the Vice President calls himself a "doomer," who is "always latching onto the most negative possibilities."
JD Vance Falls Down the 'Rabbit Hole'
And after Kirk was shot and killed last September, Vance is said to have really lost himself in wild possibilities, as his "instincts told him that there was a larger plot behind the murder," Haberman and Swan claimed in their book.
They claimed the 41-year-old "went down countless online rabbit holes, becoming so consumed by the videos and the theories that his wife, Usha, told him she was worried about him."
After the right-wing activist's death, Vance filled in as host of The Charlie Kirk Show and begged for unity, as he pleaded, "I'm desperate for our country to be united in condemnation of the actions and the ideas that killed my friend. I want it so badly that I will tell you a difficult truth. We can only have it with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable."
In the same episode, Vance was open about how much the murder of his friend had impacted him, as he previously claimed it even inspired him to be a better husband to his wife.
JD Vance's Attempts to Become a Better Husband
According to Vance, Kirk's grieving widow, Erika, told him the conservative podcaster "never raised his voice… never cussed at her… never [was] mean-spirited." However, the politician admitted he couldn't say the same about his behavior as a husband.
He explained, "I think that on the great balance of things, that I'm a pretty good husband... but I can never say that I was never unpleasant with my wife. I can never say that I’ve never raised my voice to my wife."
"Like most husbands, even the good ones were sometimes imperfect," Vance, who also shared an onstage hug with Erika that went viral, added at the time.
Kirk, who was 31 years old, was killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Tyler Robinson drove three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.
Candace Owens and More Wild Charlie Kirk Theories
Despite prosecutors claiming the 23-year-old, who this week has been in his preliminary hearing, is the only person behind the death of Kirk, many have offered up theories and other suggestions.
Candace Owens has perhaps been the most vocal, as she's cast doubt on the evidence against Robinson. The 37-year-old previously leaked text messages and graphic photos, including snaps of a different angle of Kirk's murder. She also released footage from a camera directly behind Kirk's head from the tragic day.
"I feel confident stating that Tyler Robinson did not murder Charlie Kirk," Owens said recently, and suggested Robinson was "a total patsy" who was not even on campus that day.
Owens has even claimed Erika may have been involved, as well as the Israeli government.
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Erika was in the courtroom this week and began to cry before the hearing started. The 37-year-old also left the courtroom as a police officer described the horrifying details of how her husband was gunned down.
If convicted, Robinson faces the death penalty.