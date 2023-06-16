Donald Trump Promises to Make Hunter Biden's Business Parter 'Flip' on the First Family
Donald Trump teased Republican voters that if he's re-elected, he'll make Devon Archer "flip" on former business partner Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled GOP frontrunner issued the political threat in a Truth Social post on Friday.
Ironically, as Trump cried that he was being unfairly targeted by his political opponents — and branding his 37-count indictment "election interference" — the former president appeared unaware that his latest threat was no different. In his post, Trump accused the Justice Department and FBI yet again of deliberately concealing Hunter's criminal behavior.
The ex-president also used the post to issue a campaign promise similar to his 2016 fruitless vow of imprisoning Hillary Clinton.
Trump took aim at Archer, who sat on the board of private oil and gas company Burisma Holdings Inc. with Hunter. The gas company is at the center of the alleged bribery scheme against the Bidens.
"Why would Devon Archer “flip” on Joe and Hunter Biden when the DOJ & FBI don’t want him to flip. They are exerting no pressure on him, only on Republicans. He will flip in 2024, when I am President. There must be real accountability for crimes the likes of which our Country has never seen before!"
Trump's claim followed a subpoena sent to Archer on Monday from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.
Archer was summoned by the Oversight Committee as part of their mission on "investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions."
Like many of Trump's former associates who flipped, Archer was said to be complying with the request. "We are in communication with [Archer's] attorney about him appearing another day," Rep. James Comer confirmed on Friday.
The subpoena represented a grandiose effort from GOP lawmakers to expose alleged crimes committed by Hunter and then-Vice President Biden.
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley claimed audio tapes that a Ukrainian business executive secretly recorded proved GOP claims, despite the lack of evidence that the tapes even existed or were legitimate.
Grassley later admitted that he personally had not heard the tapes and was not sure if they were real.