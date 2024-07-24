The suspect in Tupac Shakur's murder has repeatedly accused Diddy of paying $1 million to have the 25-year-old rap legend gunned down on the streets of Las Vegas nearly three decades ago.

The team prosecuting notorious California gangster Duane Davis, AKA Keffe D, named the disgraced music mogul 77 times using his various pseudonyms — Puffy, Puff Daddy, Puff, and his legal name, Sean Combs — in a new court filing exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.