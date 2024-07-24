Diddy Named 77 Times by Prosecutors in Tupac Shakur Murder File — as Suspect Alleges He Ordered $1M Hit on Rapper
The suspect in Tupac Shakur's murder has repeatedly accused Diddy of paying $1 million to have the 25-year-old rap legend gunned down on the streets of Las Vegas nearly three decades ago.
The team prosecuting notorious California gangster Duane Davis, AKA Keffe D, named the disgraced music mogul 77 times using his various pseudonyms — Puffy, Puff Daddy, Puff, and his legal name, Sean Combs — in a new court filing exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The document, submitted in response to the defendant's request for bail, highlights statements made by Davis, 61, implicating Diddy, 54, in Tupac's murder during police and media interviews. The first mention of his name in the 179-page filing was in reference to the "deadly rivalry" that existed between the producer's east coast company, Bad Boy Records, and Death Row Records, founded by Marion "Suge" Knight on the West Coast.
The prosecution stated that after the shooting, Keffe D "asserted that the conspiracy to commit the murder began in California between Defendant, Eric 'Zip' Martin, and Sean Combs".
The suspect purportedly went undercover alongside members of a Los Angeles Police Department task force for a trip to New York seeking evidence that pointed to Combs and Martin in Shakur's death.
They wrote that Davis "asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police. However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings."
- Diddy Made Death Threat to Magazine Editor, Taunted 'Vibe' Boss She'd End Up 'Dead in the Trunk of a Car'
- Diddy's Mom Hospitalized: Experiencing Chest Pains Believed to Be 'Stress-Related' Over Son's Mounting Legal Woes
- Diddy Hit With New Lawsuit From Ex-Porn Star Who Claims Scandal-Plagued Mogul Trafficked Her to Party Guests
Prosecutors also recapped statements the suspect made in an interview that aired on YouTube, writing: "When Sean Combs reaches out to Defendant wondering if South Side Crips were responsible for Shakur’s death by asking, 'Is that us?' Defendant, beaming with pride, answers, 'Yes.'"
The revelations detailed in the docs mark the latest in the legal drama plaguing the producer, who became the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation this year and faces a slew of lawsuits accusing him of abusive and violent behavior.
He has not publicly commented on the accusations brought forth by Keffe D.
Davis is behind bars in Clark County, Nevada, awaiting trial on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon "with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang". He was arrested last September and prosecutors say he is the only person still alive who was in the car used in the deadly drive-by shooting on the night of September 7, 1996.
The indictment against Keffe D said he carried out the "willful, deliberate and premeditated" killing in association with notorious California gang the South Side Compton Crips. He allegedly obtained the murder weapon "for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac Amaru Shakur and/or Marion Knight aka 'Suge'".
Also in the vehicle were Terrence Brown AKA Bubble Up, Deandre Smith AKA Big Dre, and Keffe D's nephew, Orlando Anderson AKA Baby Lane. Prosecutors say Davis handed the gun to either Big Dre or Baby Lane "with the intent that this crime be committed".
In a secretly recorded 2009 interview, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Keffe D could be heard telling police that his nephew was the one who pulled the trigger, killing the rapper with four .40 caliber rounds.
Keffe D's trial is scheduled to begin November 4.