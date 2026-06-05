EXCLUSIVE: Did 'Crooked' Cops Fabricate Elaborate Plot to Convict Alex Murdaugh? Inside the Shocking Evidence That Could Set Self-Confessed Liar Free
June 5 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Alex Murdaugh's defense once floated the theory that biased police officers allegedly may have planned to release fabricated evidence in an elaborate plot to convict the disbarred South Carolina attorney of murder due to his history of drug use and accusations of financial crimes.
As Murdaugh and his team prepare for his new trial, RadarOnline.com revisits the shocking theory.
The Authorities 'Never Got Beyond' Murder Scene
On March 2, 2023, a jury found Murdaugh guilty of brutally killing his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.
"Here was a father who was standing with a shotgun next to his deceased wife and son," Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, said. "Nine times out of ten that guy will have done it. But in this case, they [authorities] never got beyond that."
Throughout the trial, Murdaugh confessed that he'd lied to authorities on what happened that fateful night, but he insisted he had nothing to do with their deaths.
Confusion on Blood Spatter Evidence
Griffin alleged that investigators initially intended to present falsified blood-spatter evidence in court that claimed Murdaugh had only been a few feet away from the victims at the time of their deaths. However, he alleged that Murdaugh's t-shirt had been negative for human blood, according to testing that took place in November 2021.
"We were stunned they were doing this," Griffin said.
Robert Kittle, spokesman for the State Attorney General’s Office has since stated that no evidence was fabricated, but added, "Once questions arose about those additional tests, we decided not to use it in court."
Griffin also alleged that a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent testified that shotguns loaded with a mix of birdshot and buckshot, similar what was used to kill Paul, were found in Murdaugh's home.
"The fact of the matter is that they did not find any guns on the property loaded in such a fashion," Griffin insisted.
Alex Murdaugh Gets New Trial
As Radar previously reported, Murdaugh was originally ordered to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. However, earlier this year, he was granted a new trial following allegations that a county clerk had tampered with jurors in his original court proceedings.
Despite his murder convictions being overturned, Murdaugh is still serving years behind bars after pleading guilty to 22 federal charges, including bank fraud, money laundering and wire fraud.
But when it comes to his new murder trial, Griffin said he's hopeful there could be a different result.
"Frankly, on a retrial in a criminal case, the statistics are they favor the defendant," Griffin told Inside Edition at the time. "He's never faltered in over three years since he was charged with these murders, that he didn't do it."
Sunny Hostin Weighs in on Alex Murdaugh Trial
The View co-host Sunny Hostin, who has a background as an attorney, shared her own opinions on the potential outcome of Murdaugh's upcoming trial.
"While I think he could still be convicted because there’s very compelling evidence, there’s video footage that places him at the crime scene. He repeatedly lied about not being there, but now you have the defense that’s super prepared for the best evidence," she explained. "I think it’s really hard to retry cases that have become so popular."