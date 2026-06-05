EXCLUSIVE: Did 'Crooked' Cops Fabricate Elaborate Plot to Convict Alex Murdaugh? Inside the Shocking Evidence That Could Set Self-Confessed Liar Free

Griffin alleged that investigators initially intended to present falsified blood-spatter evidence in court that claimed Murdaugh had only been a few feet away from the victims at the time of their deaths. However, he alleged that Murdaugh's t-shirt had been negative for human blood, according to testing that took place in November 2021.

"We were stunned they were doing this," Griffin said.

Robert Kittle, spokesman for the State Attorney General’s Office has since stated that no evidence was fabricated, but added, "Once questions arose about those additional tests, we decided not to use it in court."

Griffin also alleged that a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent testified that shotguns loaded with a mix of birdshot and buckshot, similar what was used to kill Paul, were found in Murdaugh's home.

"The fact of the matter is that they did not find any guns on the property loaded in such a fashion," Griffin insisted.