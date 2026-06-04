EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Probes Whether Accused Family Annihilator Alex Murdaugh Will Go Free Now His Convictions Have Been Overturned

Although Hill denied influencing the jury in any manner, she was charged with obstruction of justice, perjury and misconduct in office. She pleaded guilty to four charges and was sentenced to probation with no prison time, 100 hours of community service and $11,880 in restitution.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson now vows to retry Murdaugh – possibly as early as this year – although legal sources warn he'll face an uphill fight.

"Jurors are human," New York defense attorney Peter Gleason (who has not worked on the case) told RadarOnline.com. "They talk about a case and look on the internet, and the Murdaugh saga was all over the media for years. Any new juror will start with the notion Murdaugh reasonably escaped justice."

But that doesn't mean the legal scion will taste freedom anytime soon. Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty in the murders of his wife and son, is serving concurrent 40-year federal and 27-year state prison sentences for stealing millions – reportedly around $12million – from his law firm and clients, crimes he claimed were driven in part by a severe opioid addiction.

And Murdaugh is also facing potential charges linked to at least two other death investigations.