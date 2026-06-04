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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Probes Whether Accused Family Annihilator Alex Murdaugh Will Go Free Now His Convictions Have Been Overturned

alex murdaugh murder convictions overturned
Source: MEGA

Alex Murdaugh could regain freedom after his murder convictions were overturned in court.

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June 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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South Carolina family annihilator Alex Murdaugh scored a huge – and shocking – victory on May 13 when the Palmetto State's Supreme Court overturned the 58-year-old ex-prosecutor's double murder convictions for the slayings of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul five years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In its bombshell opinion, the five justices unanimously ruled that former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca "Becky" Hill tainted the jury by telling them to "watch Murdaugh closely" and "not to be fooled" by his dogged insistence he didn't murder Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, on June 7, 2021, at the family's 1,700-acre hunting estate in Islandton, S.C.

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Murdaugh Retrial Faces Major Obstacles

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South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Alex Murdaugh will be retried after his murder convictions were overturned.
Source: MEGA

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Alex Murdaugh will be retried after his murder convictions were overturned.

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Although Hill denied influencing the jury in any manner, she was charged with obstruction of justice, perjury and misconduct in office. She pleaded guilty to four charges and was sentenced to probation with no prison time, 100 hours of community service and $11,880 in restitution.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson now vows to retry Murdaugh – possibly as early as this year – although legal sources warn he'll face an uphill fight.

"Jurors are human," New York defense attorney Peter Gleason (who has not worked on the case) told RadarOnline.com. "They talk about a case and look on the internet, and the Murdaugh saga was all over the media for years. Any new juror will start with the notion Murdaugh reasonably escaped justice."

But that doesn't mean the legal scion will taste freedom anytime soon. Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty in the murders of his wife and son, is serving concurrent 40-year federal and 27-year state prison sentences for stealing millions – reportedly around $12million – from his law firm and clients, crimes he claimed were driven in part by a severe opioid addiction.

And Murdaugh is also facing potential charges linked to at least two other death investigations.

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Questions Continue Surrounding Smith's Death

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Stephen Smith's mother, Sandy Smith, has long disputed the ruling that her son's 2015 death was a hit-and-run.
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Stephen Smith's mother, Sandy Smith, has long disputed the ruling that her son's 2015 death was a hit-and-run.

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As RadarOnline.com previously reported, nursing student Stephen Smith was massacred on July 8, 2015, on a lonely country road located about 15 miles from the Murdaugh hunting estate.

The death of the 19-year-old, who was openly gay, was initially investigated and classified by the South Carolina Highway Patrol as a hit-and-run.

However, from the beginning, his mother, Sandy Smith, questioned that conclusion and believed her son was intentionally killed, possibly because of his sexuality.

During the original investigation, several witness interviews reportedly mentioned members of the Murdaugh family – especially Murdaugh's son Buster – and local rumors Buster and Stephen knew each other socially.

Buster has denied any involvement.

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More Mysteries Continue To Swirl

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Gloria Satterfield's death investigation was reopened by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in 2021 amid other Murdaugh-related probes.
Source: MEGA

Gloria Satterfield's death investigation was reopened by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in 2021 amid other Murdaugh-related probes.

Murdaugh has also been linked by some observers to the Feb. 2, 2018, death of his longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who was believed to have suffered fatal injuries after a fall at his home.

In 2021, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reopened an investigation into her death, saying new information had emerged during other Murdaugh-related probes. Murdaugh has denied any involvement in her death.

"Alex Murdaugh has a lot on his plate right now," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Could he one day walk free if he's found innocent in the new trial and he lives long enough? Yes. So the twists just keep coming in this case."

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