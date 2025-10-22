EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' House Horrors Uncovered – 'RHOBH' Star's Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Gives Glimpse Inside Trash-filled and Damaged Rental... as Their Bitter Divorce Rages on

Meanwhile, Richards said she has not resided in the dirty digs since 2023 and blamed the mess on her estranged hubby of nearly seven years and his immediate family.

Sources said Phypers and his brother – along with their parents, Patricia and Steven – have been living on the home's lower floor, which they shared until mid-September with Ricards' 15 dogs.

A court order allowed her to visit the house to retrieve her stuff, including the canines, which were loaded into crates and hauled off by a team of four movers, along with various furniture and boxes of belongings.