EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' House Horrors Uncovered – 'RHOBH' Star's Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Gives Glimpse Inside Trash-filled and Damaged Rental... as Their Bitter Divorce Rages on

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Denise Richards' estranged husband Aaron Phypers reveals trash-filled and damaged rental amid bitter divorce.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Denise Richards is an incorrigible hoarder who left behind a pigsty cluttered with moth-eaten clothing and moldy trash atop dog pee-stained carpets when she fled her marital home for greener pastures, her estranged husband has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal in the latest salvo of what is quickly becoming Hollywood's ugliest divorce, Aaron Phypers, 53, flung open the doors to the $3.5 million Calabasas, California, rental he once shared with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54 – revealing startling disorder.

Aaron's Shocking Allegations

Aaron Phypers claimed Denise Richards left behind a cluttered and filthy home.
Source: INSIDE EDITION

Aaron Phypers claimed Denise Richards left behind a cluttered and filthy home.

"She buys makeup and keeps buying makeup, and gets more makeup," the actor claimed. "I don't know if it's hoarding. It's something."

Meanwhile, Richards said she has not resided in the dirty digs since 2023 and blamed the mess on her estranged hubby of nearly seven years and his immediate family.

Sources said Phypers and his brother – along with their parents, Patricia and Steven – have been living on the home's lower floor, which they shared until mid-September with Ricards' 15 dogs.

A court order allowed her to visit the house to retrieve her stuff, including the canines, which were loaded into crates and hauled off by a team of four movers, along with various furniture and boxes of belongings.

Divorce Battles Explodes

Rudy Reyes was named in Aaron Phypers' accusations against Richards.
Source: MEGA

Rudy Reyes was named in Aaron Phypers' accusations against Richards.

Aaron's accusations are just the latest mud being hurled since the Leap actor slapped Richards with divorce papers in early July.

Since then, he has accused the Wild Things actress of being an opiate-addled cheater, who allegedly carried on a six-month affair with her Special Forces: World's Toughest Challenge instructor Rudy Reyes.

Her legal team said: "Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers' false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers' abuse in court."

Meanwhile, Richards – who has obtained a restraining order against Phypers – has painted him as a wife-beater who threatened her life and left her with a nasty shiner after one of their domestic dustups.

Aaron Denies Denise's Claims

Richards' daughters with Charlie Sheen, Sami and Lola Sheen, were mentioned in her ongoing divorce battle.
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA; @LOLA__SHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Richards' daughters with Charlie Sheen, Sami and Lola Sheen, were mentioned in her ongoing divorce battle.

She also claimed Phypers vindictively euthanized one of her beloved pooches without her say-so.

Phypers has denied the allegations of emotional and physical abuse and charges that the mom of three – Denise, shares daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-hubby Charlie Sheen, and has daughter Eloise, 14, whom she adopted in 2011 – cosmetically blackened her eye to make him look bad.

He also whines that Richards prevented him from working and has petitioned a judge for spousal support, claiming Richards earns a whopping $250,000 a month from her OnlyFans account, TV appearances and brand deals.

Aaron Has 'No Income'

Phypers said he has no income while seeking spousal support from Richards.
Source: MEGA

Phypers said he has no income while seeking spousal support from Richards.

Phypers said in his divorce filing that he has no income.

Meanwhile, the ex-couple continues to take potshots at each other.

"It's like Aaron's taking a sledgehammer to Denise's reputation and he won't quit till she's totally ruined," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"He's touched a real nerve with the hoarding, as Denise does have an issue there and she's always found it difficult to throw stuff out or keep her possessions neatly stored.

"But she swears that this situation [at the house] is being taken totally out of context and that Aaron's being a vengeful monster."

