EXCLUSIVE: Dementia-Stricken Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking $250Million Legacy For Blended Family Revealed
Bruce Willis is ensuring his loved ones are set up for life – and he sorted a $250million legacy for them as soon as he was hit with his devastating dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As he continues his brave battle with frontotemporal dementia, insiders tell us the 70-year-old actor has made sure his family is financially secure, but they add one of the most "heartbreaking" things about the inheritances he has set up is he can't remember he sorted it and keeps worrying they won't be able to cope once he is gone.
Tragic Battle
Willis, whose net worth us estimated at $250 million, is known for his generosity and has always been a big provider for his family.
He was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.
The Die Hard star celebrated his 70th birthday in March, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, shared a poignant video of her and Willis laughing and dancing together.
Their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, are also a central part of his life.
A source close to the family told us: "Bruce has always taken pride in making sure his family was looked after – no one close to him has ever gone without.
"During his heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s, he was one of the top earners in Hollywood and was widely known for being incredibly generous.
"It's not that the daughters he shares with his ex (Demi Moore) haven't done well for themselves – they have – but their success doesn't quite match the lifestyle their parents were able to provide through years of high-profile careers."
Heartbreaking Will
Willis' blended family includes his ex-wife, actress Moore, 62, with whom he shares three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.
Despite their divorce in 2000, Willis and Moore have remained close and co-parent their daughters together and she is central to his care as he fights dementia.
His wife Emma Heming Willis has also become a vocal advocate for caregivers, sharing her experiences and challenges in caring for her husband.
In her book The Unexpected Journey she discusses how Willis managed to continue working in the early stages of his illness, using an earpiece to receive lines during filming.
Despite the challenges posed by his condition, Willis' family remains focused on spending quality time together.
A source added: "Right now, the whole family is focused on making the most of the time they have with Bruce and cherishing every moment.
"They're grateful he's still with them, but they're also realistic about what the future holds. Every second counts.
"Bruce should be resting easy knowing he has sorted his family's inheritances with a lawyer – something he did very carefully so there will be no scrapping over his estate.
"But it breaks his family's heart he keeps asking if they will be ok as he can't remember he has already told them everything has been put in order for his passing."