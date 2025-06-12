EXCLUSIVE: Dementia-Stricken Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking $250Million Legacy For Blended Family Revealed

Willis, whose net worth us estimated at $250 million, is known for his generosity and has always been a big provider for his family.

He was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

The Die Hard star celebrated his 70th birthday in March, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, shared a poignant video of her and Willis laughing and dancing together.

Their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, are also a central part of his life.

A source close to the family told us: "Bruce has always taken pride in making sure his family was looked after – no one close to him has ever gone without.

"During his heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s, he was one of the top earners in Hollywood and was widely known for being incredibly generous.

"It's not that the daughters he shares with his ex (Demi Moore) haven't done well for themselves – they have – but their success doesn't quite match the lifestyle their parents were able to provide through years of high-profile careers."