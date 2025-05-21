How Rumer Willis is Desperate to 'Live Up To' Her Dementia-Stricken Dad Bruce Willis As She Battles to Carve Out Movie Career

Rumer, the eldest daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore, is stepping into her dad’s boots with the new Western Trail of Vengeance – and is determined to uphold the family name through her own daring stunts.

She explained: "When I’m on the sets, especially doing any sort of like physical stuff, I pulled the stunt guy Dale aside and I was like, 'Listen, you need to show me how to make this look good because I’ve got a big-time legacy right here to make sure that I live up to, so none of this, like, sissy stuff.'"

The actress also admitted the shoot was "very aggressive at times," but she wasn’t breaking a sweat.

She continued: "We had a lot of fight scenes. We would joke on set about how much I get slapped around in this movie. It's very aggressive.

"I felt really empowered!"