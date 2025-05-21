How Rumer Willis is Desperate to 'Live Up To' Her Dementia-Stricken Dad Bruce Willis As She Battles to Carve Out Movie Career
Rumer Willis is haunted by fears she won't measure up to the legendary trail her action-hero dad carved in Hollywood.
The actress is saddling up to carry the Willis torch – but behind the scenes, sources say the 36-year-old is feeling the pressure to prove she's got the action chops to match dad Bruce Willis' Die Hard legacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumer, the eldest daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore, is stepping into her dad’s boots with the new Western Trail of Vengeance – and is determined to uphold the family name through her own daring stunts.
She explained: "When I’m on the sets, especially doing any sort of like physical stuff, I pulled the stunt guy Dale aside and I was like, 'Listen, you need to show me how to make this look good because I’ve got a big-time legacy right here to make sure that I live up to, so none of this, like, sissy stuff.'"
The actress also admitted the shoot was "very aggressive at times," but she wasn’t breaking a sweat.
She continued: "We had a lot of fight scenes. We would joke on set about how much I get slapped around in this movie. It's very aggressive.
"I felt really empowered!"
Rumer Give an Update on Her Parents
Rumer is intending to watch the film alongside her 70-year-old father, who has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), a progressive illness that affects behavior and speech.
She also said she will "definitely" spend Father's Day with Bruce and shared an update on his ongoing health fight, saying: "He's great. He's really good."
The film star further praised her mother Demi, who just won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her role in The Substance.
She gushed: "To sit there and watch her get acknowledgment, not only from her peers but just this industry and people as a whole, I think, was so lovely, not only as her daughter but also as a peer and an actor as well because she’s incredible. She’s so talented."
Along with Rumer, Bruce and Demi are also parents to daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.
After over a decade of marriage, the ex-Hollywood power couple split in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000.
He later tied the knot with Emma Heming, 46, in 2009 – and she's stood firmly by his side throughout his ongoing health struggle.
Since his 2022 dementia diagnosis, his devoted bride has been his rock. She's also been leading the charge to raise awareness and find a cure for the debilitating disease that's taken over their family.
Bruce stepped away from Hollywood in 2022 after his original aphasia diagnosis – a brain disorder that impairs language skills. In 2023, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.
While Bruce has been fighting his illness, Emma has spoken out about the emotional toll of being a caregiver, often stressing the importance of support for those in her shoes.
Showcasing her advocacy work, Emma recently attended and spoke at AFTD's Education Conference in Denver, Colorado.
She also wrote what she called a "loving" tribute book about Bruce, titled The Unexpected Journey – set for release in September.