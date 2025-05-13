Oops… She Did It Again! See the Video and Snap Britney Spears Used to Replace Naked Moment She Uploaded to Instagram — Sparking Fresh Fears For Her Mental Health

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 2000s pop princess stirred fresh mental health worries Monday after posting – and quickly scrubbing – a topless, risqué clip from her socials.

Britney Spears is back to her old tricks with another social media sizzler.

The singer replaced the raunchy clip with another video of her dancing wildly in a white dress.

Things took a turn, however, as Spears was then seen pulling down the top to reveal her bare chest.

The 43-year-old singer, known for revving up the shock value in her online uploads, was seen twirling around in a silky white dress while seductively teasing her figure.

The video quickly triggered a wave of concern from followers, but the chest-baring moment was brief – as the video was removed from her profile almost immediately after it went live.

Spears replaced it with a much less provocative video, continuing her sensual and erratic dance while wearing another silky dress and locking eyes with the camera.

Reactions to the video were mixed, with one fan writing on the replacement clip: "At least she’s wearing more clothing?"

A second similarly noted: "Well, at least she has clothes on this time."

Others questioned if the Toxic hitmaker spends most of her time alone.