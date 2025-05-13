Oops… She Did It Again! See the Video and Snap Britney Spears Used to Replace Naked Moment She Uploaded to Instagram — Sparking Fresh Fears For Her Mental Health
Britney Spears is back to her old tricks with another social media sizzler.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 2000s pop princess stirred fresh mental health worries Monday after posting – and quickly scrubbing – a topless, risqué clip from her socials.
The 43-year-old singer, known for revving up the shock value in her online uploads, was seen twirling around in a silky white dress while seductively teasing her figure.
Things took a turn, however, as Spears was then seen pulling down the top to reveal her bare chest.
The video quickly triggered a wave of concern from followers, but the chest-baring moment was brief – as the video was removed from her profile almost immediately after it went live.
Spears replaced it with a much less provocative video, continuing her sensual and erratic dance while wearing another silky dress and locking eyes with the camera.
Reactions to the video were mixed, with one fan writing on the replacement clip: "At least she’s wearing more clothing?"
A second similarly noted: "Well, at least she has clothes on this time."
Others questioned if the Toxic hitmaker spends most of her time alone.
Major Fears for Miss Spears
The newest video follows a deeply personal post the pop sensation shared with her followers, where she admitted: "I haven’t been out of my house in four months, about to lose my damn mind."
The statement raised alarms, with fans expressing worry over her mental health and overall well-being.
Since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, Spears' social media activity has faced heightened scrutiny.
After her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as her conservator, the singer regained control over her life – which led her to flood her social media with provocative videos and photos.
Despite the backlash over her posts, Spears has remained unapologetic.
Her newest upload also comes after her recent split from convict boyfriend Paul Soliz. Before Soliz, Spears tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari – but the two called it off after 14 months.
Recent reports have claimed the singer has been "spiraling" since her marriage to Sam crashed and burned in the summer of 2023.
A source previously dished: "She was very upset and lonely and couldn't stand being alone, so she seized on Paul and used him to take her mind off her broken heart."
"But now that her fling with the desert dad of five has hit the skids, she's looking to replace him and she's 'not casting a very wide net.'"
They added: "She's feeling alone and looking to the people closest to her to lift her spirits. She's semi-auditioning these guys in her spare time, and word is she's had a few hookups already."
Less Clothes, Less Time with Her Kids?
Earlier this year, insiders claimed Spears' revealing posts could be harming her efforts to repair her relationship with her sons, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18.
Our source said her frequent display of skin has "weirded out" the young men, adding: "It's well known that the boys are grossed out by her tacky social media stunts, and they made that very clear in the past.
"It was the main reason why they ghosted her for so long."
In December, the Crazy singer chirped about shedding "tears of joy seeing her only children for the first time in two years."
As previously reported, Sean and Jayden lived full-time with their father Kevin Federline since 2008, when Spears was placed in her restrictive legal conservatorship.
But in 2023, she gave her blessing for her ex to move the kids from California to Hawaii, where his wife had accepted a job.
Our source said since then Spears had "made some progress" and gotten together with her sons.