EXCLUSIVE: How One Savage Shrink Pushed Brian Wilson Into a Descent of Madness, Drugs and Isolation

Brian Wilson once said: "I thought he was my friend, but he was a very f----- up man."

He was talking about Dr Eugene Landy – the psychologist who for years controlled nearly every detail of the Beach Boys legend’s life – and RadarOnline.com can reveal their relationship was just one of the hidden tortures that wrecked music icon Brian's life.

Wilson, who has died aged 82, was considered a musical genius.

But behind the sweet harmonies of Pet Sounds and Good Vibrations, a darker truth lurked – one dominated by abuse, addiction and alleged exploitation by the shrink he once called “master.”