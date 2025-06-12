Why Drug Casualty Brian Wilson Was So Fragile Before Death He Was 'Absolutely Impossible' to Interview

Describing what it was like being in the company of the Good Vibrations hitmaker, a British music journalist said: "Interviewing Brian Wilson was an impossible experience. Unlike most other musical superstars – say, Paul McCartney or Bono – Brian simply didn't know how to put an awed journalist at ease.

"It’s not that Brian Wilson was unfriendly. Indeed, there was an old-fashioned courteousness to his manner, calling me 'Sir' when I spoke to him to promote his comeback solo tour in 2002.

"But Brian, as virtually every journalist who met him would recount, was a fragile man to be around."