Brian Wilson's Tragic Final Days Revealed: How the Beach Boys Singer Was 'Confused' and 'Didn't Know His Kids' Names' as He Battled Dementia Before Death

The famed singer-songwriter's battle with dementia had grown so fierce over his last year of life that he was placed under round-the-clock care.

Wilson's family filed a petition in February 2024 to place Wilson under a conservatorship following the death of his wife of 28 years Melinda, one month before.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the conservatorship required: "Three full-time caregivers living at his house," as he was not allowed to live "anywhere other than his residence."

A lawyer appointed by the court to speak to the rocker at the time concluded in his assessment Wilson was "well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him."

Wilson has 7 children.