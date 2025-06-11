Brian Wilson's Tragic Final Days Revealed: How the Beach Boys Singer Was 'Confused' and 'Didn't Know His Kids' Names' as He Battled Dementia Before Death
Brian Wilson was confined to his mansion and under 24-hour care in the final days before his death on Wednesday at age 82, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The dementia-stricken Beach Boys legend was said to be hard to understand and had trouble remembering the names of his own children.
The famed singer-songwriter's battle with dementia had grown so fierce over his last year of life that he was placed under round-the-clock care.
Wilson's family filed a petition in February 2024 to place Wilson under a conservatorship following the death of his wife of 28 years Melinda, one month before.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the conservatorship required: "Three full-time caregivers living at his house," as he was not allowed to live "anywhere other than his residence."
A lawyer appointed by the court to speak to the rocker at the time concluded in his assessment Wilson was "well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him."
Wilson has 7 children.
Difficulty Understanding
The report went on to say Wilson was "mostly difficult to understand and gave very short responses to questions and comments.
"He said that he was not expecting my visit and when told that the court had appointed me to represent him in the court proceedings concerning the appointment of co-conservators of his person, he was confused as to the need for co-conservators.
"But (Wilson) confirmed that the petitioners have worked with him for years and clearly acknowledged they were his long time managers who he placed his trust in, and further said he would truth them to act in his best interests."
The court-appointed lawyer said he recommended approving the conservatorship.
Saying Goodbye
As RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday, the musician's family confirmed his death on Instagram, sharing: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.
"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."
Wilson's work defined a generation and brought the California teen sound of the 1960s into mainstream culture through hits including Good Vibrations, Surfin' U.S.A., California Girls, and Wouldn't It Be Nice.
Music Visionary
As part of the Beach Boys, Wilson served as co-lead vocalist, bassist, songwriter and producer.
The band took the country by storm and quickly rivaled British pop groups such as The Beatles. From 1962 to 1966, the Beach Boys released 10 top-10 tracks and seven more top-40 hits – and sold over 100million records worldwide.
Wilson has long been considered one of the leading rock and roll visionaries who helped push boundaries and evolve the genre.