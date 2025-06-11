Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Dead At 82: Legendary Songwriter Passes Away as Family Admits They're 'At a Loss For Words' in Emotional Statement
Beach Boys co-founder and songwriter Brian Wilson has died aged 82, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The musician's family confirmed his death on social media.
The family announced on Instagram: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.
"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."
This is a developing story. More to come...