Home > Celebrity > Brian Wilson

Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Dead At 82: Legendary Songwriter Passes Away as Family Admits They're 'At a Loss For Words' in Emotional Statement

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys co-founder, has died aged 82.

June 11 2025, Updated 1:06 p.m. ET

Beach Boys co-founder and songwriter Brian Wilson has died aged 82, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The musician's family confirmed his death on social media.

The family announced on Instagram: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

This is a developing story. More to come...

