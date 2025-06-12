Revealed — Inheritors of Brian Wilson's $100Million Fortune After Family Battled to Place Him Under Conservatorship

In his final years, Wilson was ravaged by a neurocognitive disorder, and his family made the difficult decision to put him in a conservatorship due to his declining health.

The famed singer-songwriter's battle with dementia had grown so fierce over his last year of life that he was placed under round-the-clock care.

Wilson's family filed a petition in February 2024 to place Wilson under the conservatorship following the death of his wife of 28 years, Melinda, one month before.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the conservatorship required: "Three full-time caregivers living at his house," as he was not allowed to live "anywhere other than his residence."

Notably, however, the conservatorship did not extend to his finances, and Wilson's assets were secured in a trust with his manager serving as trustee.