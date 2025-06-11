WATCH: Beach Boys Icon Brian Wilson Gave One Last 'Historic' Performance Nearly Three Years Before His Death At 82 Following Dementia Battle
Beach Boys' icon Brian Wilson had a "historic" final performance just two years before his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music legend performed at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and belted out a variety of iconic tracks.
The Final Time
Back in 2022, Wilson last sang for an audience in public — amid his battle with a degenerative disorder similar to dementia — as part of his 2022 US Summer Tour.
While on stage, he performed the famous hits Surfin’ USA, Help Me Rhonda and California Girls.
Users took to the comments section on YouTube to write: "We saw history that night."
Another fan gushed: "They sound great. Al and Brian together."
Brian's Death
On June 11, the music legend's family announced the tragic news that he passed away following his painful health battle.
In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Wilson’s family wrote: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.
"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.
"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."
Wilson was married to his first wife, Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, from 1964 to 1981. He was married to his second wife, Melinda Ledbetter, from 1995 until she died in 2024.
He shared two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, with his first wife and five adopted children – Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan, and Dash – with his late wife.
Wilson became one of the most beloved icons in the music industry due to his role in the Beach Boys.
Wilson served as co-lead vocalist, bassist, songwriter and producer – and was often praised for being one of the leading rock and roll visionaries who helped push boundaries and evolve the genre.
The legendary band released 10 top-10 tracks and seven more top-40 hits – and sold over 100million records worldwide.
Brian's Health Battles
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wilson was placed under a conservatorship in 2024 after being diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia.
The music legend received 24/7 medical care from three assistants and was confined to his $9million Beverly Hills home.
Wilson's family filed to appoint his manager, LeeAnn Hard, as well as another individual named Jean Sievers, as conservators.
They explained their decision to place Wilson under a conservatorship in a statement: "This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.
"Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."
Following the news of his death, musicians and fans of Wilson posted emotional tributes for the icon.