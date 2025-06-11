WATCH: Beach Boys Icon Brian Wilson Gave One Last 'Historic' Performance Nearly Three Years Before His Death At 82 Following Dementia Battle

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music legend performed at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and belted out a variety of iconic tracks.

Beach Boys' icon Brian Wilson had a "historic" final performance just two years before his death.

While on stage, he performed the famous hits Surfin’ USA, Help Me Rhonda and California Girls.

Back in 2022, Wilson last sang for an audience in public — amid his battle with a degenerative disorder similar to dementia — as part of his 2022 US Summer Tour.

Users took to the comments section on YouTube to write: "We saw history that night."

Another fan gushed: "They sound great. Al and Brian together."