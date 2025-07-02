Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

The Shocking Security Failure That 'Led to' Brad Pitt's Home Invasion Amid Spate of Celeb Heists

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's security let him down in a huge way.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt is the latest celebrity to have had his mansion broken into, and the blame is now being placed on the movie star's absent security, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to neighbors, Pitt's team may have been compromised, as they claimed they did not see an unmarked private patrol car usually parked outside the A-lister's home for numerous days before the brazen crime was committed.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was Security?

pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt may have to blame his security team after his home was broken into.

"Ever since Mr Pitt moved in two years ago, there has always been a security car in the street, day and night," a neighbor, whose home overlooks Pitt's, said in an interview.

"It suddenly disappeared a few days before the burglary, but we have no idea why."

On Wednesday, June 25, thieves managed to break into Pitt's $5.5million Los Angeles residence through a window and escape with an "unknown amount" of stolen property. Pitt was not home during the ransacking, as he's been busy promoting his film, F1.

He has been spotted in numerous locations, most notably in London, where he was joined by Tom Cruise in a surprise cameo.

Article continues below advertisement

The Aftermath Of The Heist

pitt
Source: MEGA

The actor's security was not spotted by security for days before thieves broke into his $5.5million home.

Days after the heist, Pitt's regular security detail returned to its spot, as a male guard was seen sitting in a small black car outside the property. However, according to neighbors, a second vehicle was also added at the top of Pitt's driveway.

The suspects have yet to be apprehended.

According to another source, the unknown thieves broke a window to enter the property and ended up making a "huge mess." They are said to have overturned the Hollywood star's furniture, as they were "looking for what they could take of value."

Pitt's belongings were also tossed all over the floor, a police insider revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

brad pitt
Source: MEGA

The A-lister had two security cars in front of his home days after the heist.

The Moneyball actor purchased the eye-popping property in April 2023 from oil heiress Aileen Getty, according to reports. The home features a huge outdoor pool and a built-in sauna. The 2,000-square-foot home, which is in the Los Feliz neighborhood, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, also lives in the same neighborhood.

While Pitt has been dealing with thieves, Jolie has apparently been struggling to raise their children as a "single mom," after their famous dad is said to have shrugged them off.

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Justin Combs and family

'I'm Gonna Hug My Pops!' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Break Silence After Disgraced Father Is Found Not Guilty of Most Serious Charges

split photo of Sean Combs and private jet

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Private Jet Location a Mystery as Speculation Grows He Could be Whisked Away After Mixed Verdict

The ex-couple's 21-year-old son, Pax, was recently caught on camera stumbling out of Los Angeles' notorious Chateau Marmont after partying with pals, just a year after he suffered a serious head injury in an e-bike crash.

"Angelina is brushing this latest incident off as a case of Pax experimenting and pushing boundaries," our source said. "But it's no secret that she's struggling to keep her kids in line."

Jolie and Pitt's 19-year-old, Shiloh, who petitioned last year to drop Pitt's last name from her moniker, has also been "stressing" her mom out.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

angelina jolie pleading truce brad pitt winery fight fears stress cause cancer
Source: MEGA

Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, lives in the same neighborhood as he does.

The insider explained: "Angelina gives her a lot of freedom and insists she totally trusts her.

"But, of course, it's stressful seeing her making her own way. She's at the stage where she's rebelling, and that's worrisome."

Meanwhile, 23-year-old son Maddox continues to be by Jolie's side through it all: "Angie always depended on Maddox to keep the younger kids in line.

"He was very much the man of the house, who stepped up massively when she and Pitt broke up – even though he was only 15 at the time."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.