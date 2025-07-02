The Shocking Security Failure That 'Led to' Brad Pitt's Home Invasion Amid Spate of Celeb Heists

"Ever since Mr Pitt moved in two years ago, there has always been a security car in the street, day and night," a neighbor, whose home overlooks Pitt's, said in an interview.

"It suddenly disappeared a few days before the burglary, but we have no idea why."

On Wednesday, June 25, thieves managed to break into Pitt's $5.5million Los Angeles residence through a window and escape with an "unknown amount" of stolen property. Pitt was not home during the ransacking, as he's been busy promoting his film, F1.

He has been spotted in numerous locations, most notably in London, where he was joined by Tom Cruise in a surprise cameo.