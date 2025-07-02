The Shocking Security Failure That 'Led to' Brad Pitt's Home Invasion Amid Spate of Celeb Heists
Brad Pitt is the latest celebrity to have had his mansion broken into, and the blame is now being placed on the movie star's absent security, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to neighbors, Pitt's team may have been compromised, as they claimed they did not see an unmarked private patrol car usually parked outside the A-lister's home for numerous days before the brazen crime was committed.
Where Was Security?
"Ever since Mr Pitt moved in two years ago, there has always been a security car in the street, day and night," a neighbor, whose home overlooks Pitt's, said in an interview.
"It suddenly disappeared a few days before the burglary, but we have no idea why."
On Wednesday, June 25, thieves managed to break into Pitt's $5.5million Los Angeles residence through a window and escape with an "unknown amount" of stolen property. Pitt was not home during the ransacking, as he's been busy promoting his film, F1.
He has been spotted in numerous locations, most notably in London, where he was joined by Tom Cruise in a surprise cameo.
The Aftermath Of The Heist
Days after the heist, Pitt's regular security detail returned to its spot, as a male guard was seen sitting in a small black car outside the property. However, according to neighbors, a second vehicle was also added at the top of Pitt's driveway.
The suspects have yet to be apprehended.
According to another source, the unknown thieves broke a window to enter the property and ended up making a "huge mess." They are said to have overturned the Hollywood star's furniture, as they were "looking for what they could take of value."
Pitt's belongings were also tossed all over the floor, a police insider revealed.
The Moneyball actor purchased the eye-popping property in April 2023 from oil heiress Aileen Getty, according to reports. The home features a huge outdoor pool and a built-in sauna. The 2,000-square-foot home, which is in the Los Feliz neighborhood, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, also lives in the same neighborhood.
While Pitt has been dealing with thieves, Jolie has apparently been struggling to raise their children as a "single mom," after their famous dad is said to have shrugged them off.
The ex-couple's 21-year-old son, Pax, was recently caught on camera stumbling out of Los Angeles' notorious Chateau Marmont after partying with pals, just a year after he suffered a serious head injury in an e-bike crash.
"Angelina is brushing this latest incident off as a case of Pax experimenting and pushing boundaries," our source said. "But it's no secret that she's struggling to keep her kids in line."
Jolie and Pitt's 19-year-old, Shiloh, who petitioned last year to drop Pitt's last name from her moniker, has also been "stressing" her mom out.
The insider explained: "Angelina gives her a lot of freedom and insists she totally trusts her.
"But, of course, it's stressful seeing her making her own way. She's at the stage where she's rebelling, and that's worrisome."
Meanwhile, 23-year-old son Maddox continues to be by Jolie's side through it all: "Angie always depended on Maddox to keep the younger kids in line.
"He was very much the man of the house, who stepped up massively when she and Pitt broke up – even though he was only 15 at the time."